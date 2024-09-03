Ricciardo pictured celebrating as Audi driver announcement IMMINENT - GPFans F1 Recap

VISA Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has been pictured celebrating at a recent event in Italy.

Audi driver announcement imminent following 'UNACCEPTABLE' Italian GP

Audi executives are close to confirming the second driver for Sauber next season after their team's disappointing performance in Monza.

Hamilton makes Antonelli prediction after Mercedes announce replacement

Lewis Hamilton has predicted how his replacement Kimi Antonelli will fare at Mercedes.

Horner makes stark Newey admission as internal Red Bull pressure grows

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has opened up about the impact of Adrian Newey's shock departure from the team.

Wolff SLAMS fellow team principal over controversial comments

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has criticised recent comments made by one of his fellow F1 chiefs.

