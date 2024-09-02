Ricciardo’s Verstappen warning triggers sharp response as Horner IGNORED - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo’s Verstappen warning triggers sharp response as Horner IGNORED - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo's recent warning regarding Red Bull star and three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has been met with a swift response from one of his grid rivals.
➡️ READ MORE
Horner 'IGNORED' by key figure during Red Bull investigation
A key figure has been ignoring Red Bull chief Christian Horner, reports suggest.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 champion makes AUDACIOUS financial support claim for Mercedes chief Wolff
A fascinating financial claim has been made regarding Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris reveals impact of ongoing battle with EXTREME nerves
McLaren star Lando Norris has opened up on the significant impact that nerves have on him before a qualifying session or race.
➡️ READ MORE
Stella issues clear statement over driver priority at McLaren amid 'papaya rules' order
McLaren team chief Andrea Stella has issued a clear statement on the team's hierarchy, following further claims that the team should favour Lando Norris as he fights Max Verstappen for the world championship.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo’s Verstappen warning triggers sharp response as Horner IGNORED - GPFans F1 Recap
- 31 minutes ago
F1 legend Brundle divides opinion with incredible Oasis tribute
- 1 hour ago
- 1
Ricciardo warning sparks Norris response after Verstappen 'dig'
- 2 hours ago
Vettel 'certain choice' to complete dream F1 comeback
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull as F1 star takes aim at team-mate
- Yesterday 20:20
Why Hamilton was the REAL winner at Monza over any other driver
- Yesterday 19:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov