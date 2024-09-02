close global

Ricciardo’s Verstappen warning triggers sharp response as Horner IGNORED - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo's recent warning regarding Red Bull star and three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has been met with a swift response from one of his grid rivals.

Horner 'IGNORED' by key figure during Red Bull investigation

A key figure has been ignoring Red Bull chief Christian Horner, reports suggest.

F1 champion makes AUDACIOUS financial support claim for Mercedes chief Wolff

A fascinating financial claim has been made regarding Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff.

Norris reveals impact of ongoing battle with EXTREME nerves

McLaren star Lando Norris has opened up on the significant impact that nerves have on him before a qualifying session or race.

Stella issues clear statement over driver priority at McLaren amid 'papaya rules' order

McLaren team chief Andrea Stella has issued a clear statement on the team's hierarchy, following further claims that the team should favour Lando Norris as he fights Max Verstappen for the world championship.

F1 Standings

