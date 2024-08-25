close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team STUCK in Zandvoort following shock court order

F1 team STUCK in Zandvoort following shock court order

F1 team STUCK in Zandvoort following shock court order

F1 team STUCK in Zandvoort following shock court order

Haas are reportedly stuck in Zandvoort following a shock court order from their former sponsor Uralkali.

Uralkali first sponsored Haas in 2021, which also saw the arrival of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin.

F1 Results Today: Verstappen THRASHED at home as championship race changes

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen given shock FIA drugs test as star DISQUALIFIED ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

However, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Haas cut ties with both Uralkali and Mazepin.

Whilst a Swiss arbitration court accepted that Haas legitimately cut ties with the company, it ruled that the team owed Uralkali a partial refund of their 2022 payment.

Nikita Mazepin was sacked from Haas in 2022
Uralkali were dropped as Haas' sponsor in 2022

Haas stuck in Zandvoort due to court order

According to Uralkali, Haas missed the deadline to make this payment in July, and have taken further action over the issue.

The police and bailiffs evaluated Haas’ cars and equipment in the pit-lane on Thursday evening, and the potash fertilizer producer have received a provisional ruling in its favour having asked for Haas’ assets at the Dutch Grand Prix to be seized.

Haas are currently unable to take any of its cars and equipment away from Zandvoort, with Uralkali going through the courts to seize the F1 team’s assets.

READ MORE: Dutch GP issue official statement after major on track accident

Haas cannot leave Zandvoort

The company awaits a receipt of an overdue refund payment believed to total $9million, despite Haas insisting the payment was made on Friday evening.

It is understood that the funds had not been deposited into an account in the Middle East due to weekend delays.

However, the team’s equipment will remain at the circuit as the court order remains in place, with the understanding that the Haas trucks will be free to travel to Monza after confirmation on the payment comes through on Monday.

Haas confirmed earlier in the weekend that they will 'continue working with Uralkali in the coming days to resolve this matter definitively.'

GPFans has contacted Haas for a statement.

READ MORE: Haas F1 team could MISS race as Uralkali make court bid to seize cars

Related

Max Verstappen F1 Headlines Haas Nikita Mazepin F1 Results Today Uralkali
F1 team could MISS race over court bid to seize cars
Latest F1 News

F1 team could MISS race over court bid to seize cars

  • Yesterday 08:27
Axed F1 star open to MAJOR move after being replaced by ex-Mercedes man
F1 Driver Transfers

Axed F1 star open to MAJOR move after being replaced by ex-Mercedes man

  • August 12, 2024 11:57
  • 1

Latest News

Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Verstappen THRASHED at home as championship race changes

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team STUCK in Zandvoort following shock court order

  • 38 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen given shock FIA drugs test as star DISQUALIFIED ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Dutch Grand Prix

Mercedes IGNORED Hamilton warning over Dutch Grand Prix failure

  • 1 hour ago
Dutch Grand Prix

Norris SHOCKED by Verstappen pace at Dutch GP

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans' Hot Takes

'Now or NEVER for Norris' - GPFans' Dutch Grand Prix Hot Takes

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x