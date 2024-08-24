F1 teams handed FIA WARNING at Dutch GP
The FIA have announced a clear rule for F1 teams to follow at the Dutch Grand Prix.
The ten teams return from the summer break ready to tackle the remaining ten races of the season, starting at Zandvoort.
It is the home race for reigning triple world champion Max Verstappen, who will be looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' standings, having won the three iterations of the grand prix since its 2021 return to the calendar.
However, he will need to avoid breaching a new warning issued by the FIA to prevent a potential penalty which could derail his ambitions.
What change has the FIA made at the Dutch Grand Prix?
In a document issued after the conclusion of Friday's practice sessions, the FIA have confirmed a change regarding on-track action at Zandvoort.
Whilst FP1 was defined by mixed conditions and limited meaningful running, FP2 saw a packed track either side of Nico Hulkenberg's red flag-inducing crash.
A key feature of the session was traffic, with Lewis Hamilton dodging three cars on the small straight before the banked final corner a notable example.
In a bid to address this issue, the FIA have published new guidance which drivers must follow from in qualifying.
"In order to ensure that cars are not driven unnecessarily slowly on any laps during and after the end of Qualifying or during reconnaissance laps when the pit exit is opened for the Race, drivers must stay below 1:26.0 between the Safety Car lines shown on the pit lane drawing," the ruling said.
This means that drivers must not drive slower than the stated time between the two Safety Car lines near the pit lane entry exit. George Russell topped FP2 with a time of 01:10.702.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct