close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 teams handed FIA WARNING at Dutch GP

F1 teams handed FIA WARNING at Dutch GP

F1 teams handed FIA WARNING at Dutch GP

F1 teams handed FIA WARNING at Dutch GP

The FIA have announced a clear rule for F1 teams to follow at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The ten teams return from the summer break ready to tackle the remaining ten races of the season, starting at Zandvoort.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DENIED Ferrari pairing as team announce replacement

READ MORE: Ferrari hit with SETBACK with major Sainz issue

It is the home race for reigning triple world champion Max Verstappen, who will be looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' standings, having won the three iterations of the grand prix since its 2021 return to the calendar.

However, he will need to avoid breaching a new warning issued by the FIA to prevent a potential penalty which could derail his ambitions.

Max Verstappen has won the past three Dutch Grands Prix
The FIA have introduced a new ruling at the Dutch Grand Prix

What change has the FIA made at the Dutch Grand Prix?

In a document issued after the conclusion of Friday's practice sessions, the FIA have confirmed a change regarding on-track action at Zandvoort.

Whilst FP1 was defined by mixed conditions and limited meaningful running, FP2 saw a packed track either side of Nico Hulkenberg's red flag-inducing crash.

A key feature of the session was traffic, with Lewis Hamilton dodging three cars on the small straight before the banked final corner a notable example.

READ MORE: F1 star in SHOCK after red flag crash at Dutch GP

Drivers must meet a certain lap time during all qualifying laps

In a bid to address this issue, the FIA have published new guidance which drivers must follow from in qualifying.

"In order to ensure that cars are not driven unnecessarily slowly on any laps during and after the end of Qualifying or during reconnaissance laps when the pit exit is opened for the Race, drivers must stay below 1:26.0 between the Safety Car lines shown on the pit lane drawing," the ruling said.

This means that drivers must not drive slower than the stated time between the two Safety Car lines near the pit lane entry exit. George Russell topped FP2 with a time of 01:10.702.

READ MORE: Verstappen Mercedes decision made as Hamilton replacement lined up

Related

Max Verstappen Mercedes Ferrari F1 Carlos Sainz FIA
FIA confirm official curfew BREACH for F1 team at Dutch Grand Prix
Dutch Grand Prix

FIA confirm official curfew BREACH for F1 team at Dutch Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:57
FIA impose BAN on F1 teams ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
Latest F1 News

FIA impose BAN on F1 teams ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

  • August 16, 2024 17:58
  • 7

Latest News

Dutch Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Red flag for FIERY crash derails session as surprise driver leads times

  • 2 hours ago
Breaking F1 News

F1 car BURSTS into flames after HUGE crash at Dutch GP

  • 2 hours ago
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Zandvoort

  • 52 minutes ago
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 teams handed FIA WARNING at Dutch GP

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA confirm BREACH as team hit with court order

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Off The Track

Schumacher's RARE collection for sale in stunning auction

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x