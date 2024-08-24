F1 teams handed FIA WARNING at Dutch GP

The FIA have announced a clear rule for F1 teams to follow at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The ten teams return from the summer break ready to tackle the remaining ten races of the season, starting at Zandvoort.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DENIED Ferrari pairing as team announce replacement

READ MORE: Ferrari hit with SETBACK with major Sainz issue

It is the home race for reigning triple world champion Max Verstappen, who will be looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' standings, having won the three iterations of the grand prix since its 2021 return to the calendar.

However, he will need to avoid breaching a new warning issued by the FIA to prevent a potential penalty which could derail his ambitions.

Max Verstappen has won the past three Dutch Grands Prix

The FIA have introduced a new ruling at the Dutch Grand Prix

What change has the FIA made at the Dutch Grand Prix?

In a document issued after the conclusion of Friday's practice sessions, the FIA have confirmed a change regarding on-track action at Zandvoort.

Whilst FP1 was defined by mixed conditions and limited meaningful running, FP2 saw a packed track either side of Nico Hulkenberg's red flag-inducing crash.

A key feature of the session was traffic, with Lewis Hamilton dodging three cars on the small straight before the banked final corner a notable example.

READ MORE: F1 star in SHOCK after red flag crash at Dutch GP

Drivers must meet a certain lap time during all qualifying laps

In a bid to address this issue, the FIA have published new guidance which drivers must follow from in qualifying.

"In order to ensure that cars are not driven unnecessarily slowly on any laps during and after the end of Qualifying or during reconnaissance laps when the pit exit is opened for the Race, drivers must stay below 1:26.0 between the Safety Car lines shown on the pit lane drawing," the ruling said.

This means that drivers must not drive slower than the stated time between the two Safety Car lines near the pit lane entry exit. George Russell topped FP2 with a time of 01:10.702.

READ MORE: Verstappen Mercedes decision made as Hamilton replacement lined up

Related