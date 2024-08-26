McLaren chief admits things 'not all smooth' under new F1 team principal
McLaren chief Zak Brown has admitted that life under their new team principal has not always been 'smooth'.
The Woking-based outfit are one of the most successful teams in F1 history winning eight constructors' titles and 12 drivers’ championships.
However, their last title was with Lewis Hamilton in 2008, as the team's performance declined significantly during the hybrid era and their partnership with Honda.
McLaren’s woes continued into the 2022 regulation changes where they went down the wrong development path, and found themselves significantly behind their rivals.
Are McLaren better off under Andrea Stella?
Andrea Stella undertook the role of team principal ahead of the 2023 season, and despite early setbacks, the team have managed to claw their way back to the front of the grid.
Heading into the Dutch GP, McLaren find themselves in the hunt for their first constructors' trophy in 26 years with 42 points separating them from Red Bull.
However, in a recent letter from Zak Brown to McLaren fans, he revealed it has not always been smooth sailing under Stella.
“It’s the first time since 2002 that two drivers from the same team have won their first races in the same season, and that’s quite an achievement,” he wrote.
“Things haven’t always gone entirely smoothly, but that’s racing. The important thing is that we’ve learned from any possible opportunities, while always retaining a positive, collaborative, and constructive mindset.
“All of this has taken place under Andrea Stella’s leadership.
“I had a colleague come up to me the other day and say that in their 40 years of working for McLaren, never has the environment been so good.
“The energy that we’re getting from the entire team has been amazing.
“Andrea’s collaborative approach is key to our success, which has been achieved with the help of our incredible team.
“It is a collective effort from our entire organisation, including our owners, our board members, our great partners, our people, and our committed fans.
“Every single one of them contributes to performance. Without them all, we wouldn’t be able to go racing."
- 20 minutes ago
