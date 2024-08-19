close global

Ricciardo failure slammed by Marko as Hamilton Mercedes EXCLUSION predicted - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has issued a damning assessment of Daniel Ricciardo's capabilities as a potential Red Bull driver.

Hamilton HARDSHIP predicted ahead of Ferrari move

A Formula 1 world champion has predicted that Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move could cause difficulties for the driver with his current team.

Ferrari star SHOCKS with team-mate tension admission

A Ferrari star has admitted to team-mate tension with a surprise driver in a recent interview.

Hamilton helpless as Mercedes star faces one of F1’s STRANGEST dilemmas

When Lewis Hamilton returns to the Formula 1 paddock in Zandvoort later this week after the summer break, he will face an interesting dilemma.

Red Bull chief issues GRIM Verstappen verdict for Dutch Grand Prix

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has admitted that the 'big solution' to Max Verstappen's recent Formula 1 struggles will not come at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

What titles will Max Verstappen and Red Bull win in 2024?

152 votes

Marko SLAMS Ricciardo over failed Red Bull opportunity
Daniel Ricciardo

Marko SLAMS Ricciardo over failed Red Bull opportunity

  • 3 hours ago
Multimillion Newey price tag revealed as boss admits HUGE leadership issue - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Multimillion Newey price tag revealed as boss admits HUGE leadership issue - GPFans F1 Recap

  • August 18, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo failure slammed by Marko as Hamilton Mercedes EXCLUSION predicted - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

F1 star Verstappen reunites with partner Kelly Piquet

  • 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Marko SLAMS Ricciardo over failed Red Bull opportunity

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull

Perez reveals Red Bull judgement day over F1 future

  • Yesterday 20:57
Red Bull Racing

Verstappen faces huge decision as Red Bull chaos deepens

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 Legends

Hamilton warned by future F1 team-mate about Ferrari 'MESS'

  • Yesterday 18:57
  • 1
F1 Race Calendar 2024

Related news

F1 Standings

