Marko SLAMS Ricciardo over failed Red Bull opportunity

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has issued a damning assessment of Daniel Ricciardo's capabilities as a potential Red Bull driver.

Ricciardo has had a mixed season with his Visa Cash App RB team, largely being outperformed by Yuki Tsunoda but with flashes of his brilliant old self.

It has led to many questions surrounding the Australian's long-term future in the sport as a whole, with the 35-year-old not contracted past the end of the 2024 season.

Following the poor form of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, it had been thought at the start of the year that Ricciardo was in line to replace the Mexican and rejoin his old team, but that scenario now seems unlikely.

Daniel Ricciardo's future in the sport beyond 2024 is under threat

Daniel Ricciardo has been linked with a return to Red Bull

Will Ricciardo return to Red Bull?

Ricciardo's team-mate Tsunoda recently extended his contract with the team, but Marko has repeatedly reiterated that RB is a junior team and that junior drivers will be prioritised, leaving Ricciardo's position in some jeopardy.

Two supremely talented youngsters in Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar are currently waiting in the wings for their opportunity in F1, while Tsunoda's new RB contract suggests he will not make the step up to Red Bull in the near future.

Now, Marko has commented on the possibility of Ricciardo being given a second chance with the main team, with whom he claimed seven of his eight career grand prix victories to date.

"It was a clear statement from the shareholders that Racing Bulls is a junior team and this route will be how the future will look," Marko told ESPN.

"Daniel was put in the car and if he would have been significantly faster than Yuki there was an idea to bring him back to Red Bull Racing.

"But he also had this up and down. So, so far, he didn't fulfil the criteria to be a Red Bull Racing driver."