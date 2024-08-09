F1 star slammed over attitude problem preventing major team move

Former driver Tom Coronel criticised Visa Cash app RB driver Yuki Tsunoda and highlighted the reason for not landing a Red Bull seat yet.

Tsunoda replaced Daniil Kyvat at AlphaTauri in 2021 and finished 9th in his first race after an impressive drive around the Bahrain circuit. Over the course of 2021 season, Tsunoda continued to show flashes of brilliance, but he also exhibited erratic decision making and angry outbursts in the cockpit.

After a tricky 2022, performance woes continued for AlphaTauri in 2023, although Tsunoda showed glimpse of his potential from time to time. However doubts grew over if he could achieve a promotion to Red Bull.

Yuki Tsunoda has scored 22 points this season, 10 more than senior team-mate Daniel Ricciardo

Will Yuki Tsunoda ever race for Red Bull?

This season, the 24-year-old has consistently outperformed eight-time grand prix winner Daniel Ricciardo. With Sergio Perez struggling in the Red Bull, debates have sparked over Ricciardo or Tsunoda’s promotion for 2025.

However, former driver Coronel has warned that Tsunoda’s attitude problem is the reason why he has not been given a chance at Red Bull.

He said to Formule1.nl: “Yuki has become one of my favorites. Verbally I don't think he's ripe for the top, he occasionally seems a bit childish, If he had presented himself in a slightly different way, he would have been in a Red Bull for a long time.

“There is the doubt with Yuki, but on the other hand I think it's nice that he flaps everything out. But apart from that: this guy from Visa RB can seriously accelerate. He dares to take risks.

Yuki is a flamboyant driver, there is fire in it. He shows things I occasionally think of: 'Hoppa! We want to see that from Formula 1 drivers!'.”

