Ricciardo delivers HONEST rejection verdict as Red Bull set to receive promotion blow - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has delivered a rather frank assessment of promotion chances following a recent Red Bull rejection.

Verstappen dealt Red Bull blow as key ally tipped to REJECT promotion

Max Verstappen has been dealt a huge blow as it is revealed who might take over a key role at Red Bull in the future

McLaren chief outlines historic F1 RETURN with outlandish claim

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has made a bold claim relating to a historic return for the team.

Schumacher back in the frame at Mercedes

Mick Schumacher has been in the limelight at Mercedes as the driver hunts a return to the Formula 1 grid.

F1 star BOMBARDED by hilarious puns as Cristiano Ronaldo comparison emerges

Formula 1 teams are clearly starting to lose their minds as the weeks without F1 action continue to tick by.

Ricciardo blow after rival's Red Bull backing as F1 comeback plan announced - GPFans F1 Recap
August 16, 2024 23:56
  • August 16, 2024 23:56
F1 News Today: Hamilton prompts major Ferrari SWITCH as FIA ban delivered to F1 teams
August 16, 2024 20:30
F1 News Today: Hamilton prompts major Ferrari SWITCH as FIA ban delivered to F1 teams

  • August 16, 2024 20:30

Ricciardo delivers HONEST rejection verdict as Red Bull set to receive promotion blow - GPFans F1 Recap
2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
Drive to Survive star opens up on INACCURATE fan judgement
3 hours ago

  • 3 hours ago
Ricciardo gives FRANK Tsunoda verdict following Red Bull rejection
Yesterday 21:57

  • Yesterday 21:57
Verstappen dealt Red Bull blow as key ally tipped to REJECT promotion
Yesterday 20:57

  • Yesterday 20:57
Hamilton aims SAVAGE victory dig at Alonso
Yesterday 19:58

  • Yesterday 19:58
McLaren F1 boss delivers team WARNING amid Norris missed opportunities
Yesterday 18:57

  • Yesterday 18:57
F1 Standings

