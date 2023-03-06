F1 2023 drivers' standings post-Bahrain Grand Prix

Sam Hall

Monday 6 March 2023 10:00

Max Verstappen and Red Bull began the 2023 season where they had left off last term with a dominant win at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Despite problems early in the weekend, Verstappen looked untouchable on Sunday as he drove away from the field at a canter.

With Sergio Perez first, Red Bull scored a one-two result for the first time at a season-opening event. It was also Verstappen's first victory in Bahrain.

Aston Martin also backed up its blistering pre-season pace with Fernando Alonso pulling off a pair of stunning overtakes on Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

When Charles Leclerc suffered an engine failure and exited the race from third, Alonso was further able to capitalise to claim third place.

Here is how the Brahrain F1 opener has shaped the early drivers' standings!

F1 championship driver standings after the Bahrain Grand Prix:

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 25 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 18

3. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 15

4. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 12

5. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 10

6. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 8

7. George Russell | Mercedes | 6

8. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 4

9. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 2

10. Alexander Albon | Williams | 1

11. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 0

12. Logan Sargeant | Williams | 0

13. Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 0

14. Nyck de Vries | AlphaTauri | 0

15. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 0

16. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 0

17. Lando Norris | McLaren | 0

18. Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 0

19. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 0

20. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 0



