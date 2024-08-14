Wolff delivers brutally honest Mercedes warning after Hamilton success

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has delivered a candid assessment of the 2024 Formula 1 season so far, warning that despite recent successes, there is still significant work to be done as the team heads into the final 10 races.

As F1 pauses for its summer break, Wolff has taken the opportunity to reflect on Mercedes' journey through a challenging yet increasingly promising 2024 season.

The team entered the break on a high, winning three of the last four grands prix, with Lewis Hamilton coming out on top in Spa last time out.

Speaking via the Mercedes website with a mix of optimism and caution, Wolff outlined the team's progress and the hurdles that remain as they aim to compete for top honours in the closing stages of the championship.

Mercedes' highest finish in the first eight races was only fifth

Russell and Hamilton have both featured on the top step of the podium this season

Can Mercedes continue their comeback?

Despite the recent successes, Wolff was quick to temper expectations for the remainder of the season, issuing a clear warning about the challenges ahead.

"It is difficult to say what will happen in the final 10 races," he said. "The competitive order between the top four is close. That is a good thing though as it is making the sport incredibly exciting."

Wolff emphasised that while Mercedes has made significant strides, there is still a long way to go.

Wolff has warned his team not to get overly excited

"The difference now from the start of the season therefore is that we have a car that can score solid points every week.

"We also have two top drivers that are able to make that happen. We have more work to do to be in the fight for victory every weekend."

Looking ahead, Wolff reiterated Mercedes' commitment to pushing for more victories and securing a strong finish in both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships – but warned that a top two finish is likely out of reach.

"We will be pushing hard to fight for more victories and aiming to get top three in both championships,” he said.

