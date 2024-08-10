Ricciardo sorrow emerges over F1 RETIREMENT plans as Verstappen struggles explained - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has delved into three-time world champion Max Verstappen's recent struggles in the sport.
Ricciardo admits sadness over END of F1 career
Daniel Ricciardo has insisted that he is not ready to retire from Formula 1, admitting that he would be sad should this be his final season in the sport.
Wolff SLAMMED over Mercedes Newey approach as move hit by criticism
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has been slammed for his failure to sign departing Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey.
Hamilton replacement candidate reveals FEAR over Mercedes move
One of the names in contention to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes has opened up on his fears regarding a future move to the team.
Ferrari star admits concern over PROBLEMATIC F1 trend
Ferrari star Carlos Sainz has revealed his concern for the future in light of some of the changes which have been made in Formula 1 over the past decade.
