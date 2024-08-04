Ricciardo admits surprise at rival performances as Perez exit 'WHEN NOT IF' - GPFans F1 Recap

close global

Danish former racing driver Tom Kristensen has stated that Sergio Perez’s departure from Red Bull is inevitable, saying it's only a matter of "when" not "if".

Ricciardo SURPRISED by rivals' turnaround after struggles

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his ‘surprise’ at a rival's turnaround in performance after their previous struggles.

Hamilton given ASTONISHING ranking amid sensational F1 revival

Lewis Hamilton has been an influential British sports star for much of the 21st century, so it was expected he would rank high when compared to other greats.

McLaren blasted after making controversial driver decision

Formula 1 race winner Johnny Herbert has voiced strong criticism over McLaren's team orders at the Hungarian Grand Prix, suggesting the directive to Lando Norris was not only 'unfair' but potentially premeditated.

Chaotic multi-car pile-up sees former F1 driver's Nurburgring hopes dashed

Former F1 racer Timo Glock's hopes of victory at the Nurburgring have been dashed after his team car was caught in a chaotic pileup during an endurance race at the iconic circuit.

F1 News Today: Hamilton revelation divulged by Cullen as Verstappen calls for change
F1 News Today: Hamilton revelation divulged by Cullen as Verstappen calls for change

  • Yesterday 14:09
Ricciardo summer takes stunning turn as Red Bull 'split' creates new role - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo summer takes stunning turn as Red Bull 'split' creates new role - GPFans F1 Recap

  • August 3, 2024 23:54

F1 Standings

