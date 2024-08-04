Ricciardo admits surprise at rival performances as Perez exit 'WHEN NOT IF' - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo admits surprise at rival performances as Perez exit 'WHEN NOT IF' - GPFans F1 Recap
Danish former racing driver Tom Kristensen has stated that Sergio Perez’s departure from Red Bull is inevitable, saying it's only a matter of "when" not "if".
➡️ READ MORE
Ricciardo SURPRISED by rivals' turnaround after struggles
Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his ‘surprise’ at a rival's turnaround in performance after their previous struggles.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton given ASTONISHING ranking amid sensational F1 revival
Lewis Hamilton has been an influential British sports star for much of the 21st century, so it was expected he would rank high when compared to other greats.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren blasted after making controversial driver decision
Formula 1 race winner Johnny Herbert has voiced strong criticism over McLaren's team orders at the Hungarian Grand Prix, suggesting the directive to Lando Norris was not only 'unfair' but potentially premeditated.
➡️ READ MORE
Chaotic multi-car pile-up sees former F1 driver's Nurburgring hopes dashed
Former F1 racer Timo Glock's hopes of victory at the Nurburgring have been dashed after his team car was caught in a chaotic pileup during an endurance race at the iconic circuit.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo admits surprise at rival performances as Perez exit 'WHEN NOT IF' - GPFans F1 Recap
- 49 minutes ago
Mercedes sent warning over threat of resurgent Hamilton
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo SURPRISED by rivals' turnaround after struggles
- 2 hours ago
Marko issues verdict over F1 driver DILEMMA
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari boss reveals how Hamilton's 'personal baggage' will impact team
- Yesterday 19:57
Ferrari EXCLUDED as Newey reveals F1 car picks
- Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep