McLaren blasted after making controversial driver decision
McLaren blasted after making controversial driver decision
Formula 1 race winner Johnny Herbert has voiced strong criticism over McLaren's team orders at the Hungarian Grand Prix, suggesting the directive to Lando Norris was not only 'unfair' but potentially premeditated.
McLaren's call for Norris to relinquish the lead to team-mate Oscar Piastri sparked considerable debate.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo hit with Red Bull verdict as mid-season changes announced
READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss confirms No 1 driver declaration
Norris, who led for much of the race, was asked to give way in the final laps, allowing Piastri to secure his maiden F1 victory.
Speaking to Poker Apps, Herbert, drew parallels to past controversial team orders and expressed his disapproval.
“It was the same situation in 2013 in Malaysia between Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber,” Herbert recalled.
“I am not a fan of team orders. In Hungary, Lando was the quicker of the two McLaren drivers.
“He had earned his position in terms of the team strategy. To reverse it left a bitter taste in my mouth. It is not a fair thing.”
How did Norris give Piastri the win?
Norris, having started on pole, initially lost the lead to Piastri at the first turn. Despite briefly reclaiming second place from Max Verstappen, he regained the lead from Piastri after the second round of pit stops.
However, with just three laps remaining, Norris conceded the lead back to Piastri following stern instructions from his race engineer, Will Joseph.
Joseph's radio message to Norris was unequivocal: “I know you’ll do the right thing. Lando, 10 laps to go, just remember every single Sunday morning meeting we have. You’ve proved your point. We give the orders for the good of the team. I promise I’m trying to protect you.”
Reflecting on similar scenarios, Herbert referenced the 1999 German Grand Prix where Ferrari's Mika Salo, leading for much of the race, was ordered to allow Eddie Irvine to pass.
“Salo was forced to allow Irvine, who was a world championship contender, to pass and thus gave up the win,” Herbert recounted.
“He told me not too long ago that he regrets doing it now because he never did win a grand prix.
“Is that fair for a driver to give it up? I don’t think so. Nothing changed. I understand the constructors’ championship is the team’s most important thing.
“But Lando could lose the world championship because of it. Is that fair?”
The former F1 driver also criticised the broader implications of such team orders on the sport.
“McLaren still got a one-two. So, what was the point? I know there was an agreement, but I hate them. It is against the spirit of racing.
“The outcome of a race is being dictated before it starts which is what I don’t agree with as a racing driver. It is just not fair.”
READ MORE: FIA announce MID-SEASON F1 regulation changes
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren blasted after making controversial driver decision
- 25 minutes ago
Rival F1 stars involved in talks over competing at the Olympics
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton given ASTONISHING ranking amid sensational F1 revival
- 2 hours ago
Perez told Red Bull EXIT a matter of 'when' not if
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton revelation divulged by Cullen as Verstappen calls for change
- Today 06:58
Ricciardo summer takes stunning turn as Red Bull 'split' creates new role - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:54
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep