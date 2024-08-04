McLaren blasted after making controversial driver decision

Formula 1 race winner Johnny Herbert has voiced strong criticism over McLaren's team orders at the Hungarian Grand Prix, suggesting the directive to Lando Norris was not only 'unfair' but potentially premeditated.

McLaren's call for Norris to relinquish the lead to team-mate Oscar Piastri sparked considerable debate.

Norris, who led for much of the race, was asked to give way in the final laps, allowing Piastri to secure his maiden F1 victory.

Speaking to Poker Apps, Herbert, drew parallels to past controversial team orders and expressed his disapproval.

“It was the same situation in 2013 in Malaysia between Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber,” Herbert recalled.

“I am not a fan of team orders. In Hungary, Lando was the quicker of the two McLaren drivers.

“He had earned his position in terms of the team strategy. To reverse it left a bitter taste in my mouth. It is not a fair thing.”

McLaren driver's Norris and Piastri celebrate their one-two

Piastri claimed his maiden F1 win in Budapest

How did Norris give Piastri the win?

Norris, having started on pole, initially lost the lead to Piastri at the first turn. Despite briefly reclaiming second place from Max Verstappen, he regained the lead from Piastri after the second round of pit stops.

However, with just three laps remaining, Norris conceded the lead back to Piastri following stern instructions from his race engineer, Will Joseph.

Joseph's radio message to Norris was unequivocal: “I know you’ll do the right thing. Lando, 10 laps to go, just remember every single Sunday morning meeting we have. You’ve proved your point. We give the orders for the good of the team. I promise I’m trying to protect you.”

Reflecting on similar scenarios, Herbert referenced the 1999 German Grand Prix where Ferrari's Mika Salo, leading for much of the race, was ordered to allow Eddie Irvine to pass.

“Salo was forced to allow Irvine, who was a world championship contender, to pass and thus gave up the win,” Herbert recounted.

“He told me not too long ago that he regrets doing it now because he never did win a grand prix.

Johnny Herbert was against McLaren's major call

“Is that fair for a driver to give it up? I don’t think so. Nothing changed. I understand the constructors’ championship is the team’s most important thing.

“But Lando could lose the world championship because of it. Is that fair?”

The former F1 driver also criticised the broader implications of such team orders on the sport.

“McLaren still got a one-two. So, what was the point? I know there was an agreement, but I hate them. It is against the spirit of racing.

“The outcome of a race is being dictated before it starts which is what I don’t agree with as a racing driver. It is just not fair.”

