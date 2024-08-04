Ricciardo SURPRISED by rivals' turnaround after struggles
Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his ‘surprise’ at a rival's turnaround in performance after their previous struggles.
The Australian has not been immune to issues of his own, coming under fire after a series of poor results at the start of the season.
At the Canadian Grand Prix, the 1997 world champion, Jacques Villeneuve, blasted Ricciardo’s career and questioned why he was still in the sport.
Ricciardo has since responded, producing points finishes in Canada, Austria and Belgium, but his RB seat remains under threat from Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson.
The 35-year-old has not been the only Red Bull driver to struggle this season, with Sergio Perez also delivering a series of poor performances.
After making consecutive Q1 exits at Silverstone and Hungary, the Mexican was tipped to be replaced during the summer break.
However, Red Bull have since announced that Perez will remain with the team, ending speculation regarding his F1 future.
The decision has left some baffled, including Lando Norris who believed that Carlos Sainz should have received the drive alongside Max Verstappen.
Norris has enjoyed a successful season thus far, claiming his maiden win at the Miami Grand Prix, with McLaren consistently fighting at the sharp end of the grid.
A McLaren driver has stood on the podium at every grand prix since China, with Ricciardo revealing his surprise at the upturn in performance of his former team.
“Obviously, most of my time there was a bit more of a struggle or a challenge,” he said at the Belgian Grand Prix.
“So, look, did I predict this? I’m not going to say yes, because I don’t think I did.
“I guess from that point of view, it is a bit of a surprise that in two years, less than two years, they are probably currently the quickest package on the grid.”
