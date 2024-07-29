Red Bull make FINAL decision on Perez future after nightmare season

Red Bull are set to announce that Sergio Perez will remain with the championship leaders following his recent dip in performance.

Since signing a contract extension with the team earlier this season, Perez's drives have faltered, only managing to score 28 points from his last eight races.

READ MORE: Sainz OFFICIALLY ends contract saga with two-year deal

Despite earning the fastest lap at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, the 34-year-old failed to transform his P2 starting position into a win, let alone a podium, dropping down to a less than impressive seventh.

Following talk of mid-season replacements and many within the paddock making it clear they felt the Mexican driver had lost his spark, Perez put an end to the talk himself at Spa.

Sergio Perez is lagging behind team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship

Team principal Christian Horner looks set to announce Sergio Perez will stay

What have Red Bull decided for Perez's future?

De Telegraaf reported this week that Christian Horner told staff at the team's factory that Perez will be remaining with the team.

The embattled team boss was reported to have said: “Checo remains a Red Bull Racing driver, despite all the speculation of late. We look forward to seeing him perform on circuits where he has done well before.”

BBC Sport report that a spokesperson for the team confirmed that the Dutch story was accurate, putting to bed any speculation that the Mexican will be replaced in the summer break.

READ MORE: Verstappen admits CHEATING when teasing Red Bull team-mate

Related