Perez told Red Bull EXIT a matter of 'when' not if

Danish former racing driver Tom Kristensen has stated that Sergio Perez’s departure from Red Bull is inevitable, saying it's only a matter of "when" not "if".

Kristensen's comments come amid ongoing speculation about the team's future driver decisions, especially with promising talents waiting in the wings.

Daniel Ricciardo (left) is Sergio Perez's main rival for the Red Bull seat

Perez has failed to keep up with his team-mate Verstappen

Kristensen's Analysis of Red Bull's Situation

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast about the upcoming Red Bull test for Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson, Kristensen highlighted the pressure on Perez, who has struggled with consistency this season.

"There is no doubt that there are five drivers at Red Bull: the two cars, Tsunoda is safe, Verstappen is safe, and there are only two other seats," Kristensen said.

He raised the question of whether the tests were just for the VCARB line up or if they also signalled changes within the main Red Bull team as the Austrian team look to keep their distance from the in-form McLarens.

"It’s tough for Checo Perez, also knowing that a faster car is coming from the back," continued Kristensen.

“But he’s not been consistent enough.”

Perez, who qualified P2 at the Belgian Grand Prix, had the chance to show Red Bull that he can fight at the front.

However, the Mexican finished P7, three places behind his own team-mate Max Verstappen who started from P11 due to a grid penalty.

"It was great to hear him after qualifying saying 'let’s kick some ass tomorrow,' but that’s not what he did," Kristensen said.

“He’s not scoring enough to deserve the place in the long term."

Kristensen's blunt assessment highlights a growing sentiment within the motorsport community:

Perez's tenure at Red Bull may be nearing its end unless he can significantly improve his performance.

"So it’s just a matter of when, but we’ve said that a long time," Kristensen concluded.

Perez could only finished P7 despite starting on the front row in Belgium

The Implications for Red Bull

The potential departure of Perez opens up intriguing possibilities for Red Bull.

With Max Verstappen's seat secure and Yuki Tsunoda proving his worth, the focus shifts to who will partner with these drivers in the future.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Perez to see if he can provide any glimmer of hope to secure his seat or whether a change in 2025 is inevitable.

