Verstappen considers F1 future with 'NEW team’

Max Verstappen has hinted at his involvement with a new racing team in a discussion regarding his F1 future.

The three-time world champion is contracted with Red Bull until 2028, but reports suggest he could switch teams before.

Tensions have emerged at Red Bull this year, prompted by controversies surrounding team principal Christian Horner after being accused of inappropriate behaviour.

Despite being cleared of any wrongdoing, Horner’s controversy has had a lasting impact on the team, particularly his relationship with Jos Verstappen.

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

The pair have been embroiled in a feud, with Verstappen Sr. calling for Horner to step down following the allegations.

Their fallout reignited at the Austrian Grand Prix, where the Dutchman complained that Horner blocked him from partaking in the Legends Parade ahead of Sunday's race.

Discord within the team has only increased speculation that Verstappen Jr may leave Red Bull altogether, with Mercedes tipped as his next destination.

Team principal Toto Wolff has been public in his pursuit of the champion, claiming he was the ‘number one’ target for the vacant Mercedes seat following Lewis Hamilton’s exit.

Whilst Verstappen has asserted that he will remain with Red Bull, their decline in performance this season has only fuelled rumours regarding his future with the team.

Starring in a documentary, “Off the Beaten Track” launched with ViaPlay, the Dutchman opened up on his F1 future and plans following his exit.

Max Verstappen reveals plans after F1

"It's something I grew up with in the back of my mind," Verstappen said.

“One day, when you think that F1 is over and you don't want to drive anymore, well you think about running your own team.

“Eventually, I would like Verstappen.com to become a pure and simple team.

“At the moment, it's a team in association with drivers, our liveries, sponsors... But the goal is to have our own team."

