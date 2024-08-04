F1 News Today: Hamilton revelation divulged by Cullen as Verstappen calls for change

Motorsport performance manager and former Lewis Hamilton confidante Angela Cullen has discussed her time working with the seven-time world champion in Formula 1.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen wants Red Bull change as F1 grid closes in

Max Verstappen has called for improvements to his Red Bull car as the Formula 1 grid tightens around the reigning champion.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton teases AMAZING Olympics debut as 'natural' skill revealed

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he could compete in the Olympics one day.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren chief reveals BLUNDERS impact on title chase

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed the impact their recent on-track mistakes have had on the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Kelly Piquet celebrates 'amazing' wedding as STUNNING pictures revealed

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet has revealed stunning pictures of 'amazing' wedding celebrations that took place in Brazil.

➡️ READ MORE

Related