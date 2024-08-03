McLaren chief reveals BLUNDERS impact on title chase

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed the impact their recent on-track mistakes have had on the team.

The Woking-based team have surged to the front of the grid this season, placing them in contention for the drivers’ and constructors’ championship.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have both earned a win apiece, with a McLaren driver achieving a podium at every race since the Chinese Grand Prix.

However, their recent success has opened them to scrutiny for their on-track mistakes, notably at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

McLaren have stood on the podium in 11 out of 14 races this season

Oscar Piastri achieved a maiden win at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Have McLaren’s mistakes cost them?

Piastri claimed the lead on the opening lap at the Hungaroring, however it was his team-mate who received the first pit-stop.

In a bid to cover off Lewis Hamilton, Norris entered the pits and came out ahead of Piastri taking the lead of the race.

The Brit was also closest to current leader, Max Verstappen, in the championship, however the team forced Norris to give the place back to Piastri.

Whilst the Australian achieved his maiden grand prix victory, questions were raised over McLaren’s strategy and whether it will impact them in the championship against Verstappen.

When asked about McLaren’s recent mistakes on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Zak Brown revealed that they had not had a negative impact on the team.

Zak Brown reveals mistakes have made McLaren 'better'

“I think all these learnings just make us better as a racing team,” he said.

“While we have a tremendous amount of race wins and championship experience inside McLaren, under mine and Andrea's leadership we're a young team.”

“So I think when you're a young team you're going to learn along the way and as I say around the factory mistakes are okay just don't make the same one twice.

“Each one for me I kind of feel like ah we've now learned something we're now a better team today than we were yesterday because we learned something yesterday.”

