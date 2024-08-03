McLaren chief reveals BLUNDERS impact on title chase
McLaren chief reveals BLUNDERS impact on title chase
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed the impact their recent on-track mistakes have had on the team.
The Woking-based team have surged to the front of the grid this season, placing them in contention for the drivers’ and constructors’ championship.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo hit with Red Bull verdict as mid-season changes announced
READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss confirms No 1 driver declaration
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have both earned a win apiece, with a McLaren driver achieving a podium at every race since the Chinese Grand Prix.
However, their recent success has opened them to scrutiny for their on-track mistakes, notably at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Have McLaren’s mistakes cost them?
Piastri claimed the lead on the opening lap at the Hungaroring, however it was his team-mate who received the first pit-stop.
In a bid to cover off Lewis Hamilton, Norris entered the pits and came out ahead of Piastri taking the lead of the race.
The Brit was also closest to current leader, Max Verstappen, in the championship, however the team forced Norris to give the place back to Piastri.
Whilst the Australian achieved his maiden grand prix victory, questions were raised over McLaren’s strategy and whether it will impact them in the championship against Verstappen.
When asked about McLaren’s recent mistakes on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Zak Brown revealed that they had not had a negative impact on the team.
READ MORE: McLaren announce HUGE contract extension for star
“I think all these learnings just make us better as a racing team,” he said.
“While we have a tremendous amount of race wins and championship experience inside McLaren, under mine and Andrea's leadership we're a young team.”
“So I think when you're a young team you're going to learn along the way and as I say around the factory mistakes are okay just don't make the same one twice.
“Each one for me I kind of feel like ah we've now learned something we're now a better team today than we were yesterday because we learned something yesterday.”
READ MORE: McLaren star REJECTS break amid tense battle
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren chief reveals BLUNDERS impact on title chase
- 50 minutes ago
F1 EXAM revealed as major star shares secrets
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo hit with Red Bull verdict as mid-season changes announced
- 2 hours ago
F1 star delivers latest on competing at Olympics amid crazy viral images
- 3 hours ago
Ralf Schumacher opens up on 'close relationship'
- Today 13:57
Wheatley exit could prove pivotal in Red Bull demise
- Today 12:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep