Former Ferrari boss urges Norris to make HUGE move
A former Ferrari boss has urged Lando Norris to make a huge life change in order to try and improve his chances in Formula 1.
Norris has had a brilliant year in F1, claiming his first career race victory in Miami earlier this season, and establishing himself as Max Verstappen's closest challenger in the drivers' championship standings.
However, several more race-winning opportunities have slipped through his fingers, and the Brit has now had 12 career second-place finishes, but still just the one race victory.
On top of this, the Belgian Grand Prix saw him struggle in relation to team-mate Oscar Piastri, and he even fell behind championship rival Verstappen who started down in 11th.
Norris told to change location
Away from the track, Norris lives in Monaco, as do nine other current F1 racers, including Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen.
The 24-year-old is originally from Bristol, but like so many other drivers, opted to live in the gorgeous backdrop of Monte Carlo.
Former Ferrari general manager Peter Windsor believes that Norris should move away from the Principality, if he's to boost his chances of one day becoming an F1 world champion.
"Get out of Monaco," Windsor advised Norris on the Cameron F1 YouTube channel.
"Go and live in a house in some urban area, maybe near the factory. Become a completely different person. Just become hard and as tough as nails. That’s what he needs to do."
