Schumacher set to make STUNNING racing return

Ralf Schumacher is set to make a sensational return to racing, teaming up with his son David at the Nurburgring after more than a decade away from the cockpit.

Schumacher raced in Formula 1 between 1997-2007, claiming six race victories and 27 podiums in that time.

The German was often in the shadow of his seven-time world champion brother Michael Schumacher, who is largely considered to be one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen.

Former F1 and DTM racer Ralf will join his son at the ADAC Prototype Cup from August 16-18, marking a special father-son collaboration.

Schumacher's return is driven by a personal desire to race alongside his son rather than a full-fledged comeback.

Nevertheless, seeing a Schumacher make his racing return at the Nurburgring in Germany will warm the hearts of motorsport fans around the world.

"It can't be called a comeback," Ralf said during a test session to SID.

"I just want to race with my son. That’s why I bought the cars," Ralf explained.

David recently celebrated his first victory in the ADAC GT Masters at the Nurburgring. The duo will race for US-Racing, a team co-owned by Ralf.

The roles within the team are clear: Ralf brings his expertise in car setup, while David is expected to lead in driving performance.

"My dad excels at setting up the car," David noted. "But in terms of driving, I should be better."

