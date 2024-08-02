Schumacher set to make STUNNING racing return
Schumacher set to make STUNNING racing return
Ralf Schumacher is set to make a sensational return to racing, teaming up with his son David at the Nurburgring after more than a decade away from the cockpit.
Schumacher raced in Formula 1 between 1997-2007, claiming six race victories and 27 podiums in that time.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers firm verdict as Hamilton and Newey theory revealed
READ MORE: Red Bull announce BOMBSHELL team principal exit to F1 rivals
The German was often in the shadow of his seven-time world champion brother Michael Schumacher, who is largely considered to be one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen.
Former F1 and DTM racer Ralf will join his son at the ADAC Prototype Cup from August 16-18, marking a special father-son collaboration.
Schumachers teaming up
Schumacher's return is driven by a personal desire to race alongside his son rather than a full-fledged comeback.
Nevertheless, seeing a Schumacher make his racing return at the Nurburgring in Germany will warm the hearts of motorsport fans around the world.
"It can't be called a comeback," Ralf said during a test session to SID.
"I just want to race with my son. That’s why I bought the cars," Ralf explained.
David recently celebrated his first victory in the ADAC GT Masters at the Nurburgring. The duo will race for US-Racing, a team co-owned by Ralf.
The roles within the team are clear: Ralf brings his expertise in car setup, while David is expected to lead in driving performance.
"My dad excels at setting up the car," David noted. "But in terms of driving, I should be better."
READ MORE: Schumacher suggests Norris needs 'mental coach'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star BLASTS team over 'absolutely terrible' car
- 16 minutes ago
Norris insists Red Bull made MISTAKE with Perez decision
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull hit with hammer blow as MAJOR departure seeks 'unique' challenge
- 2 hours ago
Schumacher set to make STUNNING racing return
- 2 hours ago
Major Red Bull departure due to 'unique' F1 challenge
- 3 hours ago
F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi F1 project 'against all odds'
- Today 13:43
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep