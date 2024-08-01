Ricciardo hits back at Red Bull chief Marko as F1 team confirm contract extension - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has rejected claims made by Red Bull boss Helmut Marko over his future at Visa Cash App RB.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren announce HUGE contract extension for star

McLaren Formula 1 team have announced a multi-year contract extension for a key member of their championship-challenging outfit.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend insists 'winning mentality' nearly thwarted Hamilton victory

Formula 1 legend David Coulthard has delivered his verdict on Lewis Hamilton's controversial victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team CLOSE IN on 2025 driver signing

One Formula 1 team are close to completing their 2025 driver lineup as they close in on signing their second star for next season.

➡️ READ MORE

Cullen reveals KEY to racing return following Hamilton split

Angela Cullen has revealed the reasons she decided to return to the world of motorsport following her professional split with Lewis Hamilton.

➡️ READ MORE

Related