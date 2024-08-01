Ricciardo hits back at Red Bull chief Marko as F1 team confirm contract extension - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo hits back at Red Bull chief Marko as F1 team confirm contract extension - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo has rejected claims made by Red Bull boss Helmut Marko over his future at Visa Cash App RB.
McLaren announce HUGE contract extension for star
McLaren Formula 1 team have announced a multi-year contract extension for a key member of their championship-challenging outfit.
F1 legend insists 'winning mentality' nearly thwarted Hamilton victory
Formula 1 legend David Coulthard has delivered his verdict on Lewis Hamilton's controversial victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.
F1 team CLOSE IN on 2025 driver signing
One Formula 1 team are close to completing their 2025 driver lineup as they close in on signing their second star for next season.
Cullen reveals KEY to racing return following Hamilton split
Angela Cullen has revealed the reasons she decided to return to the world of motorsport following her professional split with Lewis Hamilton.
Latest News
Ricciardo hits back at Red Bull chief Marko as F1 team confirm contract extension - GPFans F1 Recap
- 44 minutes ago
Norris win celebrated despite 'hating every second of it'
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo contradicts Red Bull chief Marko over team future
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen issues staunch response on F1 Olympics discussion
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen theory emerges as Red Bull left reeling after key star exit
- 3 hours ago
F1 team 'blindsided' by astonishing Red Bull statement
- Yesterday 19:57
