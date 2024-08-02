Leclerc reveals best chance of Olympic appearance

close global

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has discussed his best opportunity at being able to compete at an Olympic Games one day.

Leclerc has become a star in multiple different fields, claiming race victories and pole positions aplenty in Formula 1, as well as releasing stunning piano singles on Spotify, in collaboration with musical stars.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers firm verdict as Hamilton and Newey theory revealed

READ MORE: Hamilton and Newey Ferrari theory revealed ahead of 2025 switch

With the 2024 Olympics in Paris currently ongoing, many drivers have been speaking in recent weeks about the possibility of F1 one day becoming an Olympic sport.

The unbalance of competitors' cars in the current iteration of the sport makes it a huge improbability in its current form, but Lewis Hamilton argued drivers could be handed carts that all have the same capability.

Charles Leclerc in action
Charles Leclerc with soon-to-be teammate Lewis Hamilton

Leclerc reveals different sport excellence

While suggesting his best chance of competing in the Olympics would be if F1 was added as a sport, Leclerc did hint at competing in another current Olympic activity.

The Monegasque driver revealed he had talents in high jump when he was younger, suggesting that was the only other sport he was good at as a child.

Talking to GPFans and select media at the Belgian Grand Prix, Leclerc said: "I don't know, I wouldn't be good at any other sports other than Formula 1, I think.

"So the best thing we'll have would be to put Formula 1 into the Olympics, but if not, I was pretty good when I was eight years old in the high jump."

READ MORE: Hamilton issued DIRE Ferrari warning by future team-mate

F1 Standings

