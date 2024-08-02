Leclerc reveals best chance of Olympic appearance
Leclerc reveals best chance of Olympic appearance
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has discussed his best opportunity at being able to compete at an Olympic Games one day.
Leclerc has become a star in multiple different fields, claiming race victories and pole positions aplenty in Formula 1, as well as releasing stunning piano singles on Spotify, in collaboration with musical stars.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers firm verdict as Hamilton and Newey theory revealed
READ MORE: Hamilton and Newey Ferrari theory revealed ahead of 2025 switch
With the 2024 Olympics in Paris currently ongoing, many drivers have been speaking in recent weeks about the possibility of F1 one day becoming an Olympic sport.
The unbalance of competitors' cars in the current iteration of the sport makes it a huge improbability in its current form, but Lewis Hamilton argued drivers could be handed carts that all have the same capability.
Leclerc reveals different sport excellence
While suggesting his best chance of competing in the Olympics would be if F1 was added as a sport, Leclerc did hint at competing in another current Olympic activity.
The Monegasque driver revealed he had talents in high jump when he was younger, suggesting that was the only other sport he was good at as a child.
Talking to GPFans and select media at the Belgian Grand Prix, Leclerc said: "I don't know, I wouldn't be good at any other sports other than Formula 1, I think.
"So the best thing we'll have would be to put Formula 1 into the Olympics, but if not, I was pretty good when I was eight years old in the high jump."
READ MORE: Hamilton issued DIRE Ferrari warning by future team-mate
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Leclerc reveals best chance of Olympic appearance
- 47 minutes ago
McLaren F1 boss confirms No 1 driver declaration
- 1 hour ago
Perez 'BROKEN' by recent Red Bull struggles
- 2 hours ago
Horner reveals exit timeline after shock Red Bull departure confirmation
- 3 hours ago
F1 team deliver Red Bull hammer blow after confirming key signing
- Today 08:27
F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers firm verdict as Hamilton and Newey theory revealed
- Today 06:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep