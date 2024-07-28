Verstappen lashes out as Red Bull THRASHED at Spa - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen has lashed out at his critics at the Belgian Grand Prix after recent comments regarding his on-track conduct.
Late disqualification drama hands Hamilton win as Red Bull THRASHED in dramatic battle
George Russell was denied a brilliant win at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, having driven what looked like a surprise one-stop strategy to a shock victory.
FIA confirm Russell DISQUALIFICATION handing major rival stunning win
The FIA have officially confirmed that George Russell has been disqualified from the Belgian Grand Prix following his stunning win at Spa.
McLaren star's MISTAKE nearly causes dangerous incident at Spa
Oscar Piastri nearly caused a dangerous incident after making a mistake undertaking his second pit stop at Spa.
Russell in EMOTIONAL outpour after Belgian GP disqualification
George Russell delivered an emotional response to being disqualified from the Belgian Grand Prix after originally claiming the victory.
