Verstappen lashes out as Red Bull THRASHED at Spa - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen has lashed out at his critics at the Belgian Grand Prix after recent comments regarding his on-track conduct.

Late disqualification drama hands Hamilton win as Red Bull THRASHED in dramatic battle

George Russell was denied a brilliant win at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, having driven what looked like a surprise one-stop strategy to a shock victory.

FIA confirm Russell DISQUALIFICATION handing major rival stunning win

The FIA have officially confirmed that George Russell has been disqualified from the Belgian Grand Prix following his stunning win at Spa.

McLaren star's MISTAKE nearly causes dangerous incident at Spa

Oscar Piastri nearly caused a dangerous incident after making a mistake undertaking his second pit stop at Spa.

Russell in EMOTIONAL outpour after Belgian GP disqualification

George Russell delivered an emotional response to being disqualified from the Belgian Grand Prix after originally claiming the victory.

F1 News Today: Mercedes dealt shock Spa DISQUALIFICATION as FIA confirm curfew breach
F1 News Today: Mercedes dealt shock Spa DISQUALIFICATION as FIA confirm curfew breach

  • Yesterday 18:44
Hamilton rues missed pole as FIA confirm PENALTY - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton rues missed pole as FIA confirm PENALTY - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 00:00

Verstappen lashes out as Red Bull THRASHED at Spa - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 2 hours ago
FIA confirm Russell DISQUALIFICATION handing major rival stunning win

  • Yesterday 19:00
Immature F1 fans shocked by bizarre Lewis Hamilton radio message

  • 3 hours ago
Ricciardo ready for Red Bull ‘job interview’ after more Perez struggles

  • Yesterday 21:57
Perez ENDS Red Bull future questions with fiery response

  • Yesterday 20:58
Russell in EMOTIONAL outpour after Belgian GP disqualification

  • Yesterday 19:56
