Alonso insists pole 'too optimistic' as Aston Martin face UNREAL challenge

Ewan Gale

Saturday 4 March 2023 17:21 - Updated: 18:32

Fernando Alonso has conceded hopes for an Aston Martin pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix were "too optimistic".

But the Spaniard has insisted the team finds itself in an "unreal" fight for a podium on Sunday with Ferrari and Mercedes.

Two-time world champion Alonso had been fastest in second and final practice on debut for Aston Martin but when Red Bull and Ferrari turned up the wick in the final stage of qualifying, there was no response to be had.

Fernando Alonso out on track in Bahrain

Alonso eventually finished fifth fastest, out-qualifying both Mercedes drivers in an eye-catching performance.

Asked whether a pole position was too much to hope for after practice, Alonso told Sky Sports F1: "That was too optimistic.

"Our aim was to be in the top five, top six.

"At the beginning of the weekend, it was to put both cars into Q3 and I think our expectations were to qualify 0.6secs from Red Bull and I think the pole position is around that time.

"I think we expected this position and I am extremely happy."

Alonso on race chances

Aston Martin turned heads with its race pace during pre-season testing a week ago with times rivalling Red Bull.

Addressing his chances for the race, Alonso said: "The strength of the car has been the long runs so far, very low degradation.

"Historically, Aston Martin was taking care of the tyres very well.

"It sounds too good for me to say, but starting P5, we aim to fight for the podium because we are in the mix with Ferrari and Mercedes, this sounds unreal at the moment."

