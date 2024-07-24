F1 team reveal 'exclusive' BLOCKBUSTER livery for Belgian Grand Prix

An F1 team have revealed a brand new livery for the Belgian Grand Prix with a blockbuster Hollywood theme.

The 2024 season has treated F1 fans to a variety of special designs, including a Ferrari with shades of blue for the Miami Grand Prix, and a special Union Jack flag Williams livery for Silverstone.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner blindsided by Verstappen as F1 champion tipped to replace Hamilton

READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 points change decision ahead of 'extraordinary' meeting

McLaren also unveiled a unique design for Monaco, paying tribute to Ayrton Senna on the 30th anniversary of his death, and changed the MCL38 to the colours of his signature race helmet.

The special livery saw Oscar Piastri achieve a P2 and podium finish around the streets of Monte Carlo, where Senna holds a record number of six wins.

Ferrari added blue to their livery for the Miami Grand Prix

McLaren's Monaco livery was inspired by Ayrton Senna

Alpine unveil superhero livery for Belgian Grand Prix

F1’s most recent special livery has emerged from Alpine, who will run superhero inspired design for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Last year Alpine secured a €200m cash injection from a group of investors including Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds’ most recent project Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release in the UK on 25th July, where Alpine will run a special livery in Belgium to celebrate the release of the film.

The A524’s livery has been entirely changed to a ‘striking Deadpool red and black with yellow slashes inspired by Wolverine’s adamantium claws’ according to the team.

READ MORE: Hamilton hints at ownership move in crazy F1 flex

BWT Alpine F1 Team 🤝 Deadpool & Wolverine



Introducing our exclusive livery for the #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/3GDJvrIPXT — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) July 24, 2024

This design departs from their blue and pink design we have become accustomed to seeing on track during race weekends.

Not only will the car receive changes, but the overalls of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly and Alpine’s team of mechanics will also be decorated in Deadpool red.

If that was not enough, both drivers will wear ‘unique helmets’ themed around the titular heroes.

Ocon will recreate the iconic red Deadpool mask for his helmet, whilst Gasly will favour a yellow and black Wolverine design based on Hugh Jackman’s character.

READ MORE: Major Ricciardo error admitted after angry team exchange

Related