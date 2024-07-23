close global

Hamilton hints ownership move as 'extraordinary' meeting confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton has suggested he could make a move to buy an entire company, such has been his success racking up trophies in Formula 1.

FIA confirm F1 points change decision ahead of 'extraordinary' meeting

The decision on whether changes should be made to the way points are allocated in F1 is one several to have been made by the sport's governing body, the FIA, at the latest meeting of the Formula 1 Commission.

Schumacher slams 'STUPID' McLaren

Ralf Schumacher has labelled McLaren as 'stupid' for their part in the drama that unfolded at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Unseen footage of Verstappen-Hamilton collision emerges

New, unseen footage has emerged of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's collision at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Kravitz delivers BRUTAL Verstappen jab after dramatic Hamilton clash

Sky Sports Formula 1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz has fired a not-so-subtle dig at Red Bull and three-time champion Max Verstappen following events at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

