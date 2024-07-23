Hamilton hints ownership move as 'extraordinary' meeting confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton has suggested he could make a move to buy an entire company, such has been his success racking up trophies in Formula 1.
FIA confirm F1 points change decision ahead of 'extraordinary' meeting
The decision on whether changes should be made to the way points are allocated in F1 is one several to have been made by the sport's governing body, the FIA, at the latest meeting of the Formula 1 Commission.
Schumacher slams 'STUPID' McLaren
Ralf Schumacher has labelled McLaren as 'stupid' for their part in the drama that unfolded at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Unseen footage of Verstappen-Hamilton collision emerges
New, unseen footage has emerged of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's collision at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Kravitz delivers BRUTAL Verstappen jab after dramatic Hamilton clash
Sky Sports Formula 1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz has fired a not-so-subtle dig at Red Bull and three-time champion Max Verstappen following events at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Latest News
Hamilton hints ownership move as 'extraordinary' meeting confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
- 30 minutes ago
Wolff jests over chance Verstappen McDONALD'S meeting
- 1 hour ago
Major Ricciardo error admitted after angry team exchange
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton hints at ownership move in crazy F1 flex
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT preference revealed as F1 icon makes shock return
- Yesterday 20:16
Why Hamilton’s Verstappen response forms big part of Ferrari move plan
- Yesterday 19:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep