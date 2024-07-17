Red Bull in bitter FIA complaint claim as F1 rivalry takes unlikely turn - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull recently made a complaint to the FIA regarding one of their Formula 1 rivals, according to reports.

Audi announce major signing ahead of F1 arrival

The German brand are set to make a highly-anticipated arrival to the grid in 2026, taking over the current Kick Sauber team.

Horner admits 'outstanding' racing star could threaten Ricciardo seat

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has revealed he hasn't ruled out a particular junior driver to join the RB racing family.

Red Bull in WORRYING development after Haas F1 star gains upper hand

A Haas F1 star has gained the upper hand over Red Bull in a worrying development for the team.

Hamilton and Leclerc F1 rivalry takes unlikely turn as Ferrari top dog battle begins

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could be the major Formula 1 rivalry during the 2025 season once the former joins Ferrari - but the flames are being stoked already.

