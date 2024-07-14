close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen HITS BACK at 'lazy' Horner claims

Verstappen HITS BACK at 'lazy' Horner claims

Verstappen HITS BACK at 'lazy' Horner claims

Verstappen HITS BACK at 'lazy' Horner claims

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has issued a strong statement in response to claims made by his Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

The Dutchman's comments come in the wake of last weekend's British Grand Prix, where he was beaten by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton during an emotional afternoon at Silverstone.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner's 'DREAM' Ricciardo seat revealed as team axe struggling star

READ MORE: Ferrari suffer Newey 'REJECTION' with British teams poised to swoop

Verstappen currently holds an 84-point advantage over McLaren driver Lando Norris in the drivers' standings, and looks well on course to add a fourth straight world title to his collection.

Despite claiming victories this season, however, the 26-year-old has looked a long way off his dominant best.

Norris and Ferrari star Charles Leclerc achieved commanding victories over Verstappen in Miami and Monaco respectively before Hamilton's recent success.

Max Verstappen leads Lando Norris in the drivers' championship
Christian Horner believes Red Bull's rivals will soon close the gap

Red Bull won't 'get lazy'

With his team-mate Sergio Perez struggling to extract any pace from the RB20, questions have been raised over whether the reigning constructors' champions could be knocked off their perch by one of the chasing pack.

Even if Red Bull can hold off the competition this year, Horner has previously claimed the introduction of new regulations to the sport in 2026 will allow rival teams to bridge the gap.

Verstappen, however, has hit back at those comments, revealing he was confident that those working behind the scenes in Milton Keynes and beyond are intent on ensuring standards don't drop.

Speaking to Motorsport-Total.com, he said: "I refuse to believe that, because then you just get lazy.

"I'm confident that everyone in the factory is always working hard to give the car a little more power, but there are also a lot of smart people in other teams who are doing the same thing."

READ MORE: Verstappen reveals why he doesn't WANT to be at Goodwood

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari Christian Horner Silverstone
F1 stars make SHOCKING admissions as new revelations drop
F1 Social

F1 stars make SHOCKING admissions as new revelations drop

  • Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo FUELLED by F1 critics amid 2024 struggles
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo FUELLED by F1 critics amid 2024 struggles

  • Yesterday 21:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Former Mercedes F1 chief joins rivals in 'VITAL' boost for Audi

  • 9 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari star shows off DIZZYING skills at Goodwood

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Wolff praises wonderkid as Hamilton seat remains empty

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen HITS BACK at 'lazy' Horner claims

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Newey THRIVES with Red Bull rivals ahead of exit

  • Today 08:57
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo fuelled by critics as former principal delivers HARSH verdict

  • Today 07:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x