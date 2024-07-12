Marko CONFIRMS Perez rumours as 'exclusive' Newey future news revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Marko CONFIRMS Perez rumours as 'exclusive' Newey future news revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Helmut Marko has recently confirmed rumours that Sergio Perez has an exit clause in his Red Bull contract.
➡️ READ MORE
Jeremy Clarkson drops intriguing 'EXCLUSIVE' on Newey's F1 future
Where Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey will go next has been the subject of further speculation after Jeremy Clarkson dropped an 'exclusive' on his F1 future.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton BOOSTED as major Mercedes plans announced
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton's hopes of winning further races this season have been boosted after Toto Wolff revealed exciting upcoming team plans.
➡️ READ MORE
$300 million Brad Pitt F1 movie claim SLAMMED
One of the producers of the upcoming Brad Pitt Formula 1 movie has slammed claims made regarding the production's budget.
➡️ READ MORE
Newey reveals pride over 'SENSATIONAL' final project
Adrian Newey has opened up on his pride for the 'sensational' final project he recently revealed with Red Bull.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Marko CONFIRMS Perez rumours as 'exclusive' Newey future news revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen reveals why he doesn't WANT to be at Goodwood
- 2 hours ago
F1 journalist reveals Horner's 'DREAM' for Ricciardo
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull chief makes CONCERNING Verstappen future admission
- Yesterday 20:57
McLaren boss hits out at 'EMBARRASSING' rival team principal conduct
- Yesterday 19:57
Struggling F1 star AXED as team ‘sign’ replacement
- Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep