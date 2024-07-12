close global

Marko CONFIRMS Perez rumours as 'exclusive' Newey future news revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

Helmut Marko has recently confirmed rumours that Sergio Perez has an exit clause in his Red Bull contract.

Jeremy Clarkson drops intriguing 'EXCLUSIVE' on Newey's F1 future

Where Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey will go next has been the subject of further speculation after Jeremy Clarkson dropped an 'exclusive' on his F1 future.

Hamilton BOOSTED as major Mercedes plans announced

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton's hopes of winning further races this season have been boosted after Toto Wolff revealed exciting upcoming team plans.

$300 million Brad Pitt F1 movie claim SLAMMED

One of the producers of the upcoming Brad Pitt Formula 1 movie has slammed claims made regarding the production's budget.

Newey reveals pride over 'SENSATIONAL' final project

Adrian Newey has opened up on his pride for the 'sensational' final project he recently revealed with Red Bull.

F1 News Today: Verstappen unveils solo project as team boss delivers ‘NASTY’ verdict
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen unveils solo project as team boss delivers ‘NASTY’ verdict

  • Yesterday 06:57
Hamilton Ferrari contract LEAKED as Leclerc pleads over future plans - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton Ferrari contract LEAKED as Leclerc pleads over future plans - GPFans F1 Recap

  • July 11, 2024 23:57

Marko CONFIRMS Perez rumours as 'exclusive' Newey future news revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Verstappen reveals why he doesn't WANT to be at Goodwood

  • 2 hours ago
F1 journalist reveals Horner's 'DREAM' for Ricciardo

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull chief makes CONCERNING Verstappen future admission

  • Yesterday 20:57
McLaren boss hits out at 'EMBARRASSING' rival team principal conduct

  • Yesterday 19:57
Struggling F1 star AXED as team ‘sign’ replacement

  • Yesterday 18:57
F1 Standings

