Sunday 5 March 2023 10:30

Returning driver Nico Hulkenberg has claimed that rookie drivers don’t need him or any other driver to offer them advice on how to succeed in the sport.

The German driver deputised for Aston Martin when Sebastian Vettel suffered from Covid-19 last season and now has a full-time race seat in Formula 1 for the first time since 2019. He returns to race action today in the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Hulkenberg will start from 10th after making it to Q3 in his first qualifying session with Haas.

Sitting alongside the rookie trio of Nyck de Vries, Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant ahead of the weekend, the 35-year-old was asked what advice he had for F1's new faces.

F1 rookies 'need no advice'

“I think they don't need advice," Hulkenberg said.

"I think they all know what they're doing. Obviously, they've all done the junior stuff. This is just the biggest stage.

“They have been educated to come to this point, but of course, you're going to be probably a bit more nervous [for your first race] than on your usual day.”

This weekend will mark Hulkenberg's 182nd F1 start, his return extending a search for an elusive first podium score.

“It's the start of a long journey for most of them," he added.

"It's a long road. It’s a big learning curve, a big process. So yeah, all the best and enjoy.”

