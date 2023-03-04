Aston Martin tipped for F1 title tilt

Thiemo Albers-Daly

Saturday 4 March 2023 08:04

Carlos Sainz has backed Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso to join the F1 title fight after impressing during pre-season testing and Friday free practice.

Alonso has not featured in the title mix since losing out by three points to Sebastian Vettel in 2012.

But after rumours of impressive wind tunnel numbers were backed up in pre-season testing, Sainz has welcomed his countryman's team into the title mix.

Those claims were futher backed up on Friday as Alonso split the Red Bulls at the front of the pack in the first practice session, before setting the fastest tie of FP2.

Asked if Ferrari expects Aston Martin to be contenders for championship honours, Sainz said: "Yes, we do.

Carlos Sainz

“Mainly because it’s already been since December that everyone hears the rumours that Aston Martin is going to be quicker this year.

“We all know their numbers were very good in the wind tunnel, in the simulator. They were, I think, even struggling to hide the excitement of what they were seeing."

Aston Martin progress 'good for F1'

Fernando Alonso on track on Friday

During the three days of testing, Aston Martin demonstrated pace that was 2.371secs faster per lap than its previous car, the AMR22. This gain was second only to that of Williams.

“Arriving in Bahrain, it kind of confirmed that they are in the mix again with us," added Sainz.

"I think it’s great news for Formula 1, good news for obviously Fernando and I'm excited to have one more team in the battle this year.”

