Jack Walker

Saturday 4 March 2023 06:39

Nico Hulkenberg has said he will not change his approach to racing Formula 1 despite spending the majority of the last three years without a seat.

The German driver was let go by Renault after the 2019 season, but is now back behind the wheel for Haas.

Much has been made of Guenther Steiner’s decision to replace up-and-coming Mick Schumacher with a 35-year-old who has only raced in F1 a handful of times in recent years, but Hulkenberg remains confident in his skillset and says the way he views and approaches racing has not changed.

“The approach is similar. I just feel refreshed, reset, you know, very positive and in a good state of mind, you know, ready to go again,” he said during a drivers’ interview on Thursday.

“Obviously, I’ve done a couple of seasons, so I know what's coming. I know what to expect. And just really ready and keen to start the thing.”

Hulkenberg has competed in almost 200 races in Formula 1, but is yet to score a podium finish – his highest year-end position being an impressive P7 back in 2018.

According to Steiner, this experience will be incredibly important for Haas as the lowest-funded team in the sport looks to climb their way up the ladder in the constructors’ championship.

Becoming a father

Since he last had a full-time seat Hulkenberg has become a father, but says it hasn’t altered his perception of racing.

“I haven't noticed any change so far, to be honest. And I doubt that there will be a big difference in feeling. Yeah, that's all I can say. Awareness now, it's very much the same. So let's see how it goes after a couple of races.”

Hulkenberg 2023 goals

Joining a new team signals the start of a fresh opportunity for Hulkenberg, who expects his relationships and performances to improve at each race weekend.

“In testing, it's important for [a] driver to kind of connect with the car, to have a good feeling with it, to build a good foundation and harmony. I feel that’s what I've done and achieved in the limited time,” said ‘Hulk’.

“That feeling is obviously going to grow better and stronger race by race. I think the midfield is very, very competitive and tight once again. We say that every year but it's actually always the case and small things I think can have a big impact and make a big difference.

“I believe we were somewhere in the midfield as well. It can be very track-dependent if you're the upper end or the lower end, but yeah, it's our job obviously to maximise what we have and score results,” he concluded.

