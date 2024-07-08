'Excited' Hamilton helped by F1 to achieve STUNNING goal

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his excitement after announcing that his charity organisation has joined forces with Formula 1.

The news came ahead of last weekend's British Grand Prix, where the 39-year-old stunned his home fans to claim his ninth Silverstone victory, and his first F1 win since 2021.

The seven-time world champion held off a charging Max Verstappen to create history and propel himself back to the top step of the podium.

In a brilliant day for British motorsport fans, Lando Norris also managed to get himself on the podium, finishing third, but Hamilton's team-mate George Russell suffered an unfortunate DNF.

It was the last time Hamilton raced in the UK as a Mercedes driver, with the Brit set to join Ferrari next season.

New collaboration to 'inspire next generation'

With the 104-time race winner eager to embark on an exciting new challenge on the track, he also has reason for optimism in his bid to break down barriers for young people entering the sport.

Mission 44 was established by the seven-time world champion in 2021 with the target of improving greater representation, diversity and inclusion within motorsport, and will now be officially supported by F1.

At this weekend's race, students came together from the Formula 1 Engineering and the Mission 44 MSc Motorsport Engineering scholarship programmes to take part in a networking event.

Jason Arthur, CEO of Mission 44 said on the charity's website: "Together with Formula 1, we will be able to increase awareness and access to motorsport career opportunities, so young people, no matter their background, can succeed.

"Change requires collective action, and we're excited to grow our partnership with Formula 1 to drive diversity in motorsport forward."

Ellen Jones, Head of ESG at Formula 1, added: "Over the last few years, it has been a pleasure to support Mission 44 in its efforts to make our sport more diverse and give students and young people their first taste of the world of F1 and motorsport.

"We look forward to working with Mission 44 in this new capacity and seeing how many doors we can open together to inspire the next generation."

Hamilton took to social media to express his delight with the new collaboration.

"Major, so excited for what's to come," he posted.

Major, so excited for what’s to come https://t.co/i7bP8k4bFG — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 4, 2024

