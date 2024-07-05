London F1 race SLAMMED in favour of Silverstone ‘legacy’

The head of Motorsport UK, David Richards, has dismissed the prospect of the British Grand Prix becoming a London street race.

As Formula 1 has risen in popularity, new venues have clamoured to join the calendar, in particular street tracks including Bangkok and Chicago.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton relationship issues REVEALED as Wolff teases Verstappen contract

READ MORE: Verstappen BEATEN as rivals thrive on home turf

F1 have recently added new street circuits to the calendar with the first Las Vegas Grand Prix held in 2023, and the Spanish Grand Prix set to be replaced with a Madrid street track for 2026.

However, as more venues queue to join the F1 circus, classic circuits, such as Monza and Imola, are at increased risk of losing their place on the calendar.

F1 has favoured street tracks in recent years

Will Silverstone be replaced by a London street race?

F1’s owners, Liberty Media, have also considered a London street race, however there has not been a serious bid for the event to take place.

In addition, the chairman of Motorsport UK, David Richards, has dismissed the idea of a London street race becoming the British Grand Prix.

“I would not be supportive of a city-centre circuit,” he said to the PA news agency.

“There is no legacy in that for the sport."

“I am not a great fan of the London idea. It is a one-off thing and nobody would get any benefit from it.”

When asked about Silverstone’s 10-year deal, Richards responded more positively, and called for continued investment in the track.

READ MORE: F1 pundit hints at SHOCK Ricciardo negotiations with new team

David Richards rejects London street race in favour of Silverstone

“The new deal is fantastic, and, just as importantly, we have got three British drivers on the grid and we shouldn’t forget that,” he added.

“British drivers boost the attendances at Silverstone, and the interest in the championship, so we have to keep nurturing new talent.

“There is nowhere else in this country to host a Formula One race other than Silverstone and we should be investing in the resources of Silverstone and making it even better than it already is.”

READ MORE: Fellow racer calls for Verstappen BAN after Norris collision

Related