Mercedes star lands STUNNING victory as Verstappen slammed with FIA penalty - GPFans F1 Recap
Mercedes star lands STUNNING victory as Verstappen slammed with FIA penalty - GPFans F1 Recap
Reigning world champion and Red Bull star Max Verstappen felt the wrath of the FIA following his collision with McLaren's Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix after being hit with a double whammy of a penalty.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes star lands SHOCK win as Verstappen and Norris collide
With Verstappen and Norris coming together and both of their races ruined, there was a shock winner at the Red Bull Ring.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 champion slammed with HUGE penalty
Verstappen was not the only driver to feel the wrath of the FIA stewards in Austria, with another F1 champion also coming under fire from the stewards.
➡️ READ MORE
Brundle slams 'unnecessary' Jos Verstappen-Horner feud
Sky Sports F1 commentator and former driver Martin Brundle has slammed the ongoing internal feud at Red Bull.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton’s NIGHTMARE weekend continues with FIA punishment
Lewis Hamilton's Austrian GP weekend went from bad to worse on Sunday as he was hit with further punishment by the FIA.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes star lands STUNNING victory as Verstappen slammed with FIA penalty - GPFans F1 Recap
- 55 minutes ago
'Crashtappen is back' - Verstappen CRITICISED after Austrian GP collision
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton fumes at 'SHOCKING' Austrian GP weekend
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen adamant he 'knows best' despite Norris friendship WARNING
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix times - Mercedes star lands SHOCK win as Verstappen and Norris collide
- Yesterday 16:48
'Amateur hour' as Ferrari might not want 'underperforming' Hamilton - GPFans Austrian GP Hot Takes
- Yesterday 19:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug