Mercedes star lands STUNNING victory as Verstappen slammed with FIA penalty - GPFans F1 Recap

Reigning world champion and Red Bull star Max Verstappen felt the wrath of the FIA following his collision with McLaren's Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix after being hit with a double whammy of a penalty.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes star lands SHOCK win as Verstappen and Norris collide

With Verstappen and Norris coming together and both of their races ruined, there was a shock winner at the Red Bull Ring.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion slammed with HUGE penalty

Verstappen was not the only driver to feel the wrath of the FIA stewards in Austria, with another F1 champion also coming under fire from the stewards.

➡️ READ MORE

Brundle slams 'unnecessary' Jos Verstappen-Horner feud

Sky Sports F1 commentator and former driver Martin Brundle has slammed the ongoing internal feud at Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton’s NIGHTMARE weekend continues with FIA punishment

Lewis Hamilton's Austrian GP weekend went from bad to worse on Sunday as he was hit with further punishment by the FIA.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 News Today: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision
F1 News Today: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision

  • Yesterday 13:27
Ricciardo suffers Austrian GP devastation as fans RAGE over TV coverage farce - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo suffers Austrian GP devastation as fans RAGE over TV coverage farce - GPFans F1 Recap

  • June 29, 2024 23:57

