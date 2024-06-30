Hamilton’s NIGHTMARE weekend continues with FIA punishment

Lewis Hamilton was hit with a five-second penalty at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion came under investigation from the FIA in the opening stages after crossing the white line whilst entering the pit lane.

Speaking on team radio, Hamilton was quick to offer an apology to his team, after being made aware of his error.

"Ok Lewis, so we do have a five-second time penalty, we just need to get our head down and get on with it," said his race engineer.

"Yeah, sorry guys,' Hamilton responded.

Lewis Hamilton has endured a frustrating weekend in Austria

Mercedes were hit with a fine after an incident involving Hamilton on Saturday

Seven-time champion's woes continue

It was the latest blow in a weekend labelled 'disastrous' by the 39-year-old, as he looked to build on two impressive displays in Montreal and Barcelona in Spielberg.

Despite a positive practice session on Friday, Hamilton struggled to find any significant pace in Saturday's sprint race, or in qualifying for the main event.

He was also involved in a bizarre incident during Q3, dragging a rear jack and extraction pipe out with his car as he exited the pit lane.

After being called to see the stewards post-race, Mercedes were handed with a fine for an unsafe release.

