Hamilton’s NIGHTMARE weekend continues with FIA punishment
Hamilton’s NIGHTMARE weekend continues with FIA punishment
Lewis Hamilton was hit with a five-second penalty at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The seven-time Formula 1 champion came under investigation from the FIA in the opening stages after crossing the white line whilst entering the pit lane.
READ MORE: Tsunoda receives severe FIA punishment after serious radio incident
Speaking on team radio, Hamilton was quick to offer an apology to his team, after being made aware of his error.
"Ok Lewis, so we do have a five-second time penalty, we just need to get our head down and get on with it," said his race engineer.
"Yeah, sorry guys,' Hamilton responded.
Seven-time champion's woes continue
It was the latest blow in a weekend labelled 'disastrous' by the 39-year-old, as he looked to build on two impressive displays in Montreal and Barcelona in Spielberg.
Despite a positive practice session on Friday, Hamilton struggled to find any significant pace in Saturday's sprint race, or in qualifying for the main event.
He was also involved in a bizarre incident during Q3, dragging a rear jack and extraction pipe out with his car as he exited the pit lane.
After being called to see the stewards post-race, Mercedes were handed with a fine for an unsafe release.
READ MORE: F1 fans FUME over Austrian GP coverage blunder
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix times - Mercedes star lands SHOCK win as Verstappen and Norris collide
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes star 'dreaming' of Verstappen-Norris disaster - Top three verdict
- 18 minutes ago
Verstappen SLAMMED with FIA penalty after Norris collision
- 50 minutes ago
- 2
Austrian GP leader OUT following Verstappen collision
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton’s NIGHTMARE weekend continues with FIA punishment
- 2 hours ago
F1 champion slammed with HUGE penalty
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug