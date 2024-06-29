Verstappen in 'league of his own' as Mercedes star feels 'great' - Top three qualifying verdict

Max Verstappen returned to pole position for the first time in four races in Austria with a storming Q3 lap.

The reigning champion was on fire as he blitzed four tenths clear of Lando Norris in qualifying and looked untouchable throughout the session.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner blasted in bitter feud as FIA declare last minute CHANGE for Austrian GP

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren take fight to Verstappen as 'mighty lap' secures pole

Oscar Piastri was in line to start behind his team-mate in P3, but a fractional track limits transgression between turns six and seven relegated the Australian to P7.

George Russell inherited third place, making it three times in a row that Mercedes have had a car amongst the top trio.

Here's what those in the first three spots had to say after qualifying.

Max Verstappen said he was 'on fire' in qualifying

"The qualifying went really well. We tried to adjust the car a little bit after the things that we learnt this morning, I think it worked well" said Verstappen.

"Of course, the track is a bit warmer than yesterday so it made it trickier to drive, but the car felt a lot better for me today. I could really attack the corners a bit more, every run was on point and it was very enjoyable out there.

"It has been a while that we have actually been on pole [for a Grand Prix] so it's great. It's a great feeling. The team has been working really hard to make the car more competitive and I think this is a great statement.

"Hopefully we can of course also show that tomorrow in the race. Hopefully it's a tight battle again [with Norris] but we'll see."

Max Verstappen was out of reach for Lando Norris this time

"I think it was as much as we could do today. Max was in a league of his own. Clearly much quicker than what we had, so I’m happy.

"Tricky conditions, felt a bit more difficult than it was yesterday, a lot closer. More difficult to get the laps in and perfect them. It was good enough and I’ll take it."

Norris and Verstappen battled hard in the sprint, but the Brit feels it is unlikely he will be able to repeat that in Sunday's grand prix.

"It’s tough. When you look at the pace today, it’s clear that we’re going to give it a lot. We’re going to need something extra to beat the pace of Max and the Red Bulls.

"I’ll try. I’ll do a better job than I did this morning, that’s for sure. I’m excited. I’ll look forward to it. It’s a long race, many things can happen, and normally we’re better in the races than we are in qualifying, so let’s see."

George Russell outqualified Lewis Hamilton once more

Russell qualified ahead of Lewis Hamilton for the ninth time in 2024, and was satisfied again to be in the top three.

"The team has worked so hard bringing these upgrades and it feels we have got a real fight on our hands, especially with Ferrari.

"We are still a little bit behind McLaren - and Max and Red Bull were flying today - but it's definitely going in the right direction for us.

"We definitely changed a few things [on the car after the Sprint]. We changed the wing level, which helped a little bit and will help the tyre deg for tomorrow, so happy to be in P3 because I think we compromised qualifying a little bit for the race,

"But the fact is McLaren still have that edge on us. But, as I said, three races in a row for us that we're in the top three with Lewis and I. That feels really great."

READ MORE: Horner questions Mercedes 'motives' over Verstappen pursuit

Russell suggested, somewhat jokingly, that he may be able to take advantage of another close moment between the top two.

"These two were pretty dicey in the Sprint race so I think I'll sit back, watch them do their thing, and hopefully sneak through on the inside.

"But, realistically, they have got the pace on us. Our race is probably going to be behind us unfortunately and it's important we don't compromise our race too much battling with these guys."

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen 'DONE' with Horner as Red Bull drama intensifies

Related