Verstappen makes decision over Red Bull exit as star driver signs huge deal - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen's future has been the subject of plenty of speculation throughout the 2024 season following inner turmoil at Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari.

F1 team CONFIRM star driver signing as 2025 grid takes shape

Another seat on the Formula 1 grid for 2025 has been snapped up after a team announcement was made Thursday morning.

F1 team reveal 2025 lineup as SECOND driver announcement of the day emerges

Another slot on the 2025 Formula 1 grid has been snapped up following yet another team announcement ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton Ferrari move feared with ‘irony’ claim

The recent performances from Mercedes and Ferrari have left some concerns over Lewis Hamiton’s decision to leave the former and join the latter.

Alonso takes ANOTHER swipe at former team amid F1 2024 struggles

Fernando Alonso has taken another swipe at his former team Ferrari after his home grand prix in Barcelona.

Red Bull Mercedes Ferrari Hamilton Verstappen Austrian Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Hamilton tackles Ferrari 'regrets' as MULTIPLE teams confirm 2025 driver signings
F1 News Today: Hamilton tackles Ferrari 'regrets' as MULTIPLE teams confirm 2025 driver signings

  • Yesterday 20:23
  • 1
Verstappen and Red Bull example probed by rivals as exciting F1 champion return confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen and Red Bull example probed by rivals as exciting F1 champion return confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • June 26, 2024 23:56

Verstappen makes decision over Red Bull exit as star driver signs huge deal - GPFans F1 Recap

Alonso and Aston Martin unveil POWERFUL new car ahead of Austrian GP

Ricciardo reveals cunning Marko plan to secure F1 future

Hamilton speculates Mercedes direction amid sprint concerns

F1 News Today: Hamilton tackles Ferrari 'regrets' as MULTIPLE teams confirm 2025 driver signings

Horner reveals Verstappen set for imminent FIA penalty

F1 Standings

