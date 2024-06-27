Verstappen makes decision over Red Bull exit as star driver signs huge deal - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen makes decision over Red Bull exit as star driver signs huge deal - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen's future has been the subject of plenty of speculation throughout the 2024 season following inner turmoil at Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team CONFIRM star driver signing as 2025 grid takes shape
Another seat on the Formula 1 grid for 2025 has been snapped up after a team announcement was made Thursday morning.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team reveal 2025 lineup as SECOND driver announcement of the day emerges
Another slot on the 2025 Formula 1 grid has been snapped up following yet another team announcement ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton Ferrari move feared with ‘irony’ claim
The recent performances from Mercedes and Ferrari have left some concerns over Lewis Hamiton’s decision to leave the former and join the latter.
➡️ READ MORE
Alonso takes ANOTHER swipe at former team amid F1 2024 struggles
Fernando Alonso has taken another swipe at his former team Ferrari after his home grand prix in Barcelona.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen makes decision over Red Bull exit as star driver signs huge deal - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Alonso and Aston Martin unveil POWERFUL new car ahead of Austrian GP
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo reveals cunning Marko plan to secure F1 future
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton speculates Mercedes direction amid sprint concerns
- Yesterday 20:56
F1 News Today: Hamilton tackles Ferrari 'regrets' as MULTIPLE teams confirm 2025 driver signings
- Yesterday 20:23
- 1
Horner reveals Verstappen set for imminent FIA penalty
- Yesterday 19:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug