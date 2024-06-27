Alonso and Aston Martin unveil POWERFUL new car ahead of Austrian GP

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso and his current team Aston Martin look as though they have been busy following a recent announcement.

Alonso joined the Silverstone-based F1 outfit ahead of the 2023 season and has endured mixed fortunes since his arrival.

In 2023, Aston Martin were on the pace in the early part of the season, with the Spaniard achieving six podium finishes in the first eight races of that campaign.

Alonso would go on to achieve two further podiums in the remaining 14 races, but it was clear that the team had been caught up and even overtaken by their F1 rivals.

That trend has continued into 2024, with Alonso yet to pick up a podium so far this season. His best finish has been fifth place, and at three of the last four grands prix, he has failed to finish within the top ten.

As a result, the Spaniard currently sits P9 in the drivers' standings having finished fourth overall in 2023.

Fernando Alonso has endured a mixed time at Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso in his Aston Martin colours

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin unveil new car

Off-track, things are looking brighter for the former two-time world champion and his team after it was revealed that the pair have collaborated on an exciting new project.

Alonso revealed the Aston Martin 'Valiant' on X recently, sharing four images of the impressive-looking new vehicle.

More power. More downforce. Less weight. Welcome to Valiant, an extreme collaboration between me and the team at Aston Martin. 🤩🤩 @astonmartin pic.twitter.com/b8ecB9MIjT — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) June 26, 2024

"Valiant is born from my passion for driving at the limit," Alonso is quoted on the Aston Martin website.

"From Valour, I wanted to create a more extreme, race car-inspired version that was track-focused, while also delivering a thrilling drive on-road.

"Working with the Q by Aston Martin team, I believe we have created a masterpiece."

What is the Aston Martin Valiant?

According to Aston Martin's website, the Valiant is 'the most extreme' front-engine road car ever built by the company, and boasts some impressive specifications.

These include a 5.2 litre twin-turbocharged V12, magnesium wheels, carbon fibre aero covers and a quad titanium exhaust.

