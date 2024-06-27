Max Verstappen is preparing to be hit with a heavy grid penalty in a blow to his chances of securing a fourth successive Formula 1 title.

The Dutchman will soon be required to add a new power unit to his pool following the demise of his engine that was removed from his car in Canada.

Despite leading Lando Norris in the drivers' standings by 69 points, Verstappen has been far from comfortable in 2024.

In May, Norris got the better of his Red Bull rival in Miami to secure his maiden F1 win, whilst Verstappen endured a torrid weekend in Monaco, finishing sixth on the iconic circuit.

The reigning champion appears to be returning to top form, however, as the season approaches its midway point.

He was a comfortable winner in Montreal in Round 9, and followed up that triumph with a composed victory at last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen pipped Lando Norris to victory in Barcelona

The Dutchman is on course for a fourth straight championship win

Championship leader facing grid drop

Those wins came at a cost, however, with Verstappen being forced to use his fourth and final internal combustion engine of the season in Barcelona, after engine troubles hampered his practice in Canada.

Motorsport.com report that had there been any chance of his damaged engine from the Canadian Grand Prix been salvageable, it would have been returned to the team by now.

It means the 61-time race winner is faced with the prospect of being handed a 10-place grid penalty.

With Norris emerging as a surprise challenger to Verstappen's dominance this season, any drop could prove to be significant in what is becoming a frequent fight with McLaren for race wins.

