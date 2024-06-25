close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Struggling F1 star tipped for IndyCar ‘LEAP’ after heavy criticism

Struggling F1 star tipped for IndyCar ‘LEAP’ after heavy criticism

Struggling F1 star tipped for IndyCar ‘LEAP’ after heavy criticism

Struggling F1 star tipped for IndyCar ‘LEAP’ after heavy criticism

A struggling Formula 1 star has been tipped to join IndyCar next season following criticism of their 2024 performances.

As the battle at the front of the grid begins to heat up, some drivers further down the pack have endured a difficult season.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner SLAMS Mercedes over Verstappen talk as Hamilton hit by girlfriend jibe

READ MORE: Newey saga pivots with MAJOR Ferrari ‘loss’

Daniel Ricciardo F1's future has been at the centre of media speculation, after being outperformed by his team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, consistently this season.

Furthermore, former drivers, including Jacques Villeneuve and Johnny Herbert have questioned his continued presence in F1 with the latter calling for Ricciardo to retire.

Is Daniel Ricciardo at risk of losing his F1 seat?

Which F1 star could make an IndyCar leap?

Another driver who has struggled this season is Logan Sargeant, with Formule1.nl alleging he is considering a move to IndyCar next season.

Sargeant is yet to earn a point this season and finished two laps behind leader Max Verstappen at the Spanish Grand Prix.

With Williams openly courting Carlos Sainz for the second seat alongside Alex Albon, the team look set to drop Sargeant for 2025.

If confirmed, these reports claim the American would compete with Prema for 2025, a team he enjoyed success with in his Formula 3 career finishing third in the championship.

READ MORE: Hamilton F1 incident 'waiting to happen' admits Wolff

If confirmed Logan Sargeant could race in IndyCar

Similarly if Ricciardo retires, he may step across to another racing series, and given Ricciardo’s popularity in the US, a move to IndyCar would be popular amongst fans.

In the most recent season of Drive to Survive, former Haas driver Romain Grosjean implored Ricciardo to join IndyCar.

'When are you coming?' Grosjean asked. 'Come on. It's good racing.'

In the same episode Christian Horner acknowledged that people were ‘desperate’ to get Ricciardo in a race car in a US series, not just in IndyCar but NASCAR as well.

READ MORE: Ricciardo and F1 star blasted as 'CLOWNS' by former Dutch racer

Related

Carlos Sainz Daniel Ricciardo Williams Logan Sargeant IndyCar Prema
Former boss makes 'next Verstappen' claim about British F1 star
Latest F1 News

Former boss makes 'next Verstappen' claim about British F1 star

  • June 3, 2024 12:57
Brad Pitt F1 film producer leaks major SECRET
F1 Off The Track

Brad Pitt F1 film producer leaks major SECRET

  • May 22, 2024 14:57

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Struggling F1 star tipped for IndyCar ‘LEAP’ after heavy criticism

  • 38 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull reveal UNUSUAL method to remedy F1 woes

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Confusion over F1 star's future amid Hamilton replacement links

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

Hamilton risks F1 fury by joining fans in OUTRAGE at Silverstone

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen set to display DOMINANCE in surprise debut

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 legend makes HUGE claim on Mick Schumacher talent

  • Today 17:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x