Ferrari star issues update over EXCITING new project
A Ferrari star has provided an update on his potential role in an upcoming Formula 1 film starring Brad Pitt.
The production will see the Oscar winner play the role of a veteran driver making his long-awaited return to the sport.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will also feature in the film, which is set to be released in June 2025.
Made in collaboration with F1, the movie will include input from members of all 10 teams, with filming having already been shot at several race weekends.
F1 stars to feature on silver screen
A number of top drivers will therefore likely make an appearance at some stage of the production, with fans eager to see their heroes on the big screen.
Speaking to media before last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz was quizzed on a potential role having been spotted alongside some of the actors during filming at Silverstone last season.
The Spaniard was quick to laugh off any speculation he would be starring in the film, but expressed his excitement at seeing the finished product next year.
“Yeah, I was visible [next to the actors] because it was a coincidence that they were walking towards my car," admitted the 29-year-old.
"It's nothing like I'm suddenly going to be starring in the film or anything like that, sorry to say, but yeah, I'm excited because they showed us a trailer of what they're trying to do and the technology that they're using.
"And it's spectacular what they are managing to do, and how they are managing to actually give the viewer a very interesting point of view of Formula 1.
"So, I'm excited - it's still a year so we have plenty of time to talk about it in the future but I cannot wait to see what they come up with.”
