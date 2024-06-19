Hamilton release date ANNOUNCED despite difficulties

The official release date for a Formula 1 movie involving both Lewis Hamilton and movie star Brad Pitt has been confirmed.

Pitt's latest work will see him play the role of an experienced driver returning to the sport again after some time away.

Pitt will also act as a mentor for his young rookie team-mate, played by Damson Idris, at APXGP, a fictional team.

The movie, which has yet to be named, but it has been rumoured to be called ‘Apex’ - the name of Pitt and Idris’ team - will also star the likes of Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem and Tobias Menzies, with Hamilton reportedly set to make a cameo.

The unnamed F1 film stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris

Real replica F1 cars will be used in the movie

Lewis Hamilton will receive a production credit for the film

'Apex' release date confirmed

Filming has been underway for the project since last year, with it being seen shooting at the British Grand Prix with real replica F1 cars being used and driven by the actors for the movie.

The project has not been without its issues, with the SAG-AFTRA strikes delaying filming and it had struggled to find a distributor.

Furthermore, it had been reported that the movie’s budget had risen to $300 million, making it one of the most expensive films ever made, but Hamilton has gone on say these rumours are ‘inaccurate’.

Now, it has been announced that the film will be distributed by Warner Bros’ Pictures and will be released in theatres and in IMAX internationally on 25 June 2025 and in North America on 27 June 2025.

Made in collaboration with F1, all aspects of the community are also set to feature, including all 10 teams, the drivers, the FIA and race promoters, with the film having been shot in real time at several race weekends.

Production for the film with continue at this year’s British Grand Prix as well as several other races and will conclude at the season finale in Abu Dhabi in December.

