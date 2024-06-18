close global

A former motorsport team boss has claimed that another Formula One driver should join Daniel Ricciardo ‘in the circus’ amid recent performances.

F1 driver return confirmed ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Haas have announced that a Formula 1 star will be returning to the cockpit at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

Iconic engine supplier set to be DITCHED by 2026

It is understood a Formula 1 team is set to abandon its works engine ahead of the 2026 season.

Controversial star admits he could leave F1 THIS season

Formula 1's silly season started much, much earlier than normal in 2024 thanks to Lewis Hamilton's winter announcement of his impending move to Ferrari, but there are some drivers still facing an uncertain future.

F1 star calls for investigation into 'PROBLEM' car

One of Formula 1's most experienced drivers has urged his team to address a problem which he believes hampered his chances of securing points at the Canadian Grand Prix.

F1 News Today: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season

  • Yesterday 20:24
Verstappen could QUIT Red Bull as Horner DEFIANT over criticism - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen could QUIT Red Bull as Horner DEFIANT over criticism - GPFans F1 Recap

  • June 17, 2024 23:57

Ricciardo blasted with 'CLOWN' jibe as F1 driver replacement confirmed at Spanish Grand Prix - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Hamilton shares ADORABLE new snap alongside beloved pet Roscoe

  • 2 hours ago
Ricciardo and F1 star blasted as 'CLOWNS' by former Dutch racer

  • 3 hours ago
Ferrari F1 star admits considering huge life risk in battle for championship

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season

  • Yesterday 20:24
F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Barcelona

  • Yesterday 20:13
