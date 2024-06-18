Red Bull under severe threat insists F1 team boss

close global

Red Bull have been given a severe warning by their F1 rivals that their domination of the championship could soon be coming to a close.

Red Bull have been unstoppable in the previous two campaigns, wrapping up both championships with ease led by triple world champion Max Verstappen.

However, while Verstappen once again has a comfortable lead at the top of the standings, the Dutchman is not having it all his own way this year.

The 26-year-old has won six of the first nine races to open up a 56-point lead over Charles Leclerc's Ferrari, but his two most recent wins at Imola and Canada last time out came under severe pressure.

Now McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes his team are closing in on Red Bull, having seen star driver Lando Norris take three top-two finishes in the previous four grands prix.

Zak Brown is hoping McLaren put pressure on the Red Bull team
Max Verstappen leads the championship but is coming under pressure

McLaren chasing down Red Bull

"If you look at Red Bull the last few years and Mercedes before that, typically the teams that win the championship are kind of the best at everything, not most things," Brown told theScore.

"If you look at Red Bull the last few years, they've had the fastest car. They've had the least amount of tyre deg. They've had the best pit stops. They've had the complete package to win on a regular basis.

"So, I think we have two great drivers. We clearly have a very fast race car. We have very good pit stops, but have room to improve. Our reliability is much stronger. So, we're knocking on the door. It's just about being a little bit incrementally better everywhere."

McLaren will be looking to test Red Bull again this weekend when the F1 circus returns to Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix.

F1 Standings

