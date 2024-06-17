close global

Verstappen could QUIT Red Bull as Horner DEFIANT over criticism - GPFans F1 Recap

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has been the subject of conversation lately regarding his future in Formula 1.

Horner DEFIANT on 2026 regulations amid criticism

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has backed the FIA amid criticism of the recently unveiled 2026 regulations.

Alonso breaks yet ANOTHER Schumacher record

Fernando Alonso has broken another one of Michael Schumacher's long-standing F1 records as he continues to perform in his return to the sport.

F1 star reveals Le Mans DREAM amid future uncertainty

One F1 driver has revealed their dream to win the Le Mans 24 Hours, having attended the 2024 edition this weekend.

Ferrari star given major OLYMPIC honour for Paris games

A Ferrari Formula 1 driver has been given the huge honour of carrying out a privileged tradition ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

F1 News Today: Red Bull TERMINATE recent contract as driver's daughter forces decision
F1 Today

  • Yesterday 17:06
FIA chief admits rule failings as Horner reveals 'troubled waters' with DEMANDING Verstappen - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

  • June 16, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

  • 12 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Ferrari star reveals how F1 could become SHOCK Olympic sport

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Drive to Survive star predicts F1 SACKING imminent

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari star admits 'PRESSURE' from unshakeable label

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champion empathises with ‘logical’ Verstappen retirement claims

  • Yesterday 19:57
Latest F1 News

F1 team boss makes ‘CRUEL’ admission after Le Mans disaster

  • Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

