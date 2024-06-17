Verstappen could QUIT Red Bull as Horner DEFIANT over criticism - GPFans F1 Recap

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has been the subject of conversation lately regarding his future in Formula 1.

Horner DEFIANT on 2026 regulations amid criticism

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has backed the FIA amid criticism of the recently unveiled 2026 regulations.

Alonso breaks yet ANOTHER Schumacher record

Fernando Alonso has broken another one of Michael Schumacher's long-standing F1 records as he continues to perform in his return to the sport.

F1 star reveals Le Mans DREAM amid future uncertainty

One F1 driver has revealed their dream to win the Le Mans 24 Hours, having attended the 2024 edition this weekend.

Ferrari star given major OLYMPIC honour for Paris games

A Ferrari Formula 1 driver has been given the huge honour of carrying out a privileged tradition ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

