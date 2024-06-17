In-demand F1 star’s KEY quality pinpointed by former boss
In-demand F1 star’s KEY quality pinpointed by former boss
A Formula 1 team boss has revealed the key attribute which could land an in-demand driver a coveted seat for 2025.
With just nine spots left to be filled next season, the pressure is on for those soon to be out of a contract to demonstrate they have what it takes to earn a new deal.
F1 Headlines: F1 News Today: Red Bull TERMINATE recent contract as driver's daughter forces decision
READ MORE: 'We're done!' - Ricciardo WARNS F1 rival after on-track incident
Red Bull and Visa Cash App RB recently extended the contracts of Sergio Perez and Yuki Tsunoda respectively, but the futures of several top talents remain uncertain.
The list of high-profile names currently feeling the pressure includes eight-time race winner Daniel Ricciardo and former Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas.
It is a Ferrari driver, however, gaining the most attention as the 2024 season edges towards the halfway point.
The Spaniard weighs up his 2025 options
Carlos Sainz joined the Maranello-based outfit in 2021, and has proved to be a solid partner to Charles Leclerc since making the switch from McLaren, winning three times - including in Melbourne earlier this year - and earning 16 podium finishes.
The Spaniard will be replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton next season, sparking much speculation over where his future may lie.
Sauber - soon to be Audi - have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old, whilst Williams have emerged as the strong favourites to secure his signature in recent weeks.
READ MORE: Horner DEFIANT on 2026 regulations amid criticism
Sainz's former boss at McLaren, Andrea Stella, believes the star has plenty to offer, backing him to find a suitable home for next season.
Speaking to Formule1.nl, the Italian said: "Sainz is certainly an interesting driver.
“His most important skill is his rationality. He thinks in advance how he can drive the fastest lap time and how he can best race, and combines that with great instincts.
“He always knows how to communicate his findings well, you can really do something with that as a team."
READ MORE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Barcelona
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team boss makes ‘CRUEL’ admission after Le Mans disaster
- 45 minutes ago
In-demand F1 star’s KEY quality pinpointed by former boss
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull TERMINATE recent contract as driver's daughter forces decision
- 2 hours ago
F1 teams REJECT cheaper and more sustainable change
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari star given major OLYMPIC honour for Paris games
- Today 15:27
F1 title challengers pay moving tribute to ICONIC world champion
- Today 13:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul