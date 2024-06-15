Marko questions F1 star's DESIRE to continue racing amid retirement rumours

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has questioned a driver's commitment to Formula 1 as retirement rumours swirl.

Lance Stroll has competed in F1 since 2017, achieving three podiums with Williams and Racing Point - now competing with Aston Martin.

F1 Headlines: Mercedes could replace Hamilton THIS season as Verstappen confirms talks over SHOCK move

READ MORE: 'We're done!' - Ricciardo WARNS F1 rival after on-track incident

Since two-time world champion Fernando Alonso joined Aston Martin in 2023, the 25-year-old has been consistently outperformed by his team-mate.

Stroll has also been criticised for his position in the sport, with Aston Martin being owned by his father and billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

Lance Stroll has achieved three F1 podiums

Fernando Alonso has consistently outperformed team-mate Stroll

Will Stroll renew his Aston Martin contract for 2025?

The Canadian’s contract with Aston Martin expires at the end of this season, with Stroll yet to divulge his plans for 2025.

However, SPORT1 recently revealed Stroll was considering retirement and joining his father with the management side of Aston Martin.

Alongside these reports, Red Bull advisor Marko has questioned the Canadian’s desire to remain in F1, as well as his work ethic.

“I remember his very good race leading up to his podium in Baku with Williams in 2017, and I remember him taking pole position from us (Red Bull) in Turkey in 2020,” Marko said to Le Journal de Montréal.

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 hopeful could REPLACE Hamilton this season after major FIA change

Marko questions Stroll's commitment to F1

“Since then, he’s had his ups and downs. Some very good races and some very ordinary ones.

“I wonder if he really wants to be a driver and if he works very hard to achieve good results.”

Despite his experience in F1, Stroll remains prone to rookie errors, most notably this season at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Following a safety car restart he tagged the rear end of Daniel Ricciardo’s RB, causing the Australian to retire from the race.

Ricciardo launched into a foul-mouthed rant following the incident, with Stroll refusing to apologise for the crash.

READ MORE: F1 team CONFIRM Schumacher an option for 2025

Related